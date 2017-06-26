PHUKET: Tourists visiting the national parks at the Phi Phi Islands and the Similan Islands, for both of which Phuket serves as the primary jump-off point, have contributed more than 40% of the B1.7 chekcingbillion in park entry fees collected from all national parks across the country since October last year.

Monday 26 June 2017, 04:00PM

Tourists at Maya Bay, located within the Hat Nopparat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park. Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Entry fees collected by the Hat Nopparat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, east of Phuket but technically in Krabi, amounted to B428 million from October 2016 until June 2017, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) Spokesman Sompot Maneerat revealed late last week.

The amount stands out as the most entry fees collected by a single national park in the nation, Mr Sompot said.

During the same period, at total of B299mn in admission fees were collected at Mu Koh Similan National Park, north of Phuket, he added.

Together, the entry fees from the two national parks since October represent more than 40% of all entry fees collected by all national parks in the country.

The DNP has collected has collected more than B1.678bn in revenue from such admission fees since October 2016 following the renovation of facilities and restoration of natural resources, Mr Sompot told state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

The DNP has aimed to have national parks across the country generate more revenue from tourism in order to allocate the money for the restoration and development of natural attractions, and to take care of national park personnel, whereas the budget provided from the government alone was not sufficient, he explained.