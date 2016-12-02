PHUKET: Many people will get to enjoy a three day weekend starting tomorrow as the nation observes December 5 as the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 2 December 2016, 11:11AM

What's open and what's closed on December 5.

Many government offices and businesses will be closed on Monday including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open. Police stations and hospitals will remain open as usual and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens.

Thailand’s beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was born on on December 5, 1927 passed away at the age of 88 on October 13 after a long illness. (See story here.) http://www.thephuketnews.com/the-nation-mourns-59464.php

His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, or Rama IX, the ninth King of the Chakri dynasty, which has ruled or reigned in Thailand from 1782, was the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history.

King Bhumibol officially ascended the throne on May 5, 1950 in a grand ceremony at the Royal Palace to the cheers of the people of Thailand, where he pledged that he would “reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the Siamese people”. The date is now marked in history as the beginning of the deep reverence Thais have for the beloved King.

Today the nation is still in one year mourning in loving memory of the late King.