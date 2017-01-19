Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket to mark 100 days since passing of late King

PHUKET: A representative from the Public Relations (PR) Department from Phuket Provincial Hall has confirmed that a ceremony will be held to mark 100 days since the passing of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej who was passed away on October 13 last year.

Thursday 19 January 2017, 04:03PM

Phuket locals morn the loss of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: PR Dept
The representative, Ms Sanegam Aeedton, told The Phuket News today (Jan 19) that local people in Phuket can gather at Tah Rue Temple, Thepkrasattri Rd, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, which is where the official ceremony will be held to mark the 100 days since is the late His Majesty’s passing.

The ceremony will commence at 4:30pm and will include prayers, candle lighting, robe laying for monks, Buddhist sermons, and paying respect to the late HM King King Bhumibol.

In addition to the ceremony at Tah Rue Temple, a morning ceremony will also be held from 8am at Phuket Rajabath University where residents can partake in merit making and candle lighting as a way of paying their respect to the late King. 

Reporting by Mukdawan Janyaporn.

 

 

 
