PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has announced that a project is to be launched in a bid to help resolve the island’s ever-growing solid waste problem.

Friday 17 February 2017, 01:42PM

Gov Chockchai speaks at the meeting to announce the 3Rs project. Photo: PR Dept

The project, entitled “3Rs” – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – was announced by Gov Chockchai at a meeting held at Royal Gems Pavilion yesterday afternoon (Feb 16).

Gov Chockchai said, “The problem of solid waste is becoming more serious and the government is trying to target this issue urgently.

“In view of this we are going to launch a 3Rs project to try to reduce the amount of solid waste on the island,” he said.

Gov Chockchai gave no further details on what the 3Rs project would actually entail.