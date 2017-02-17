Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket to launch 3R project on solid waste

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has announced that a project is to be launched in a bid to help resolve the island’s ever-growing solid waste problem.

Friday 17 February 2017, 01:42PM

Gov Chockchai speaks at the meeting to announce the 3Rs project. Photo: PR Dept
Gov Chockchai speaks at the meeting to announce the 3Rs project. Photo: PR Dept

The project, entitled “3Rs” – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – was announced by Gov Chockchai at a meeting held at Royal Gems Pavilion yesterday afternoon (Feb 16).

Gov Chockchai said, “The problem of solid waste is becoming more serious and the government is trying to target this issue urgently.

In view of this we are going to launch a 3Rs project to try to reduce the amount of solid waste on the island,” he said.

Gov Chockchai gave no further details on what the 3Rs project would actually entail.

 

 
BenPendejo | 17 February 2017 - 15:29:46

Complete stooge that has no idea what he's talking about.  This 3R program is nothing new, and is used in more developed places where people learned 30 years ago not to throw trash out the car window.  The crisis is so urgent here, that what is needed is an immediate ban on plastic bags and styrofoam containers.  These idiots working at 7-11 shouldn't be putting a pack of cigarettes into a plastic bag, but I see it happening.  I bought a candy bar the other night, and the idiot tried to put it in a bag...just clueless.  There is nothing but opportunity here, since really nothing is being done, but without a change in mentality and awareness...ain't nothing changing.

Kurt | 17 February 2017 - 14:45:11

Can the Phuket Governor confirm that all the incinerators are working at full capacity?
The total capacity is enough to handle the daily amount Phuket waste.
To start recycling is a wise initiative.
Start with separate bins for glass/tins/plastic/paper.
Bins with different color.

Stop/terminate the shops plastic bag culture on Phuket!
Give customers paper bags ( recycled paper!) or tell them to bring their own canvas shopping bag.
No more plastic bags.

It is ridiculous that you already get a plastic back when you buy toothpaste only..

But here we go again,.. the governor talks, but no further details.
So sickening how thai authorities always mind wise launch something ( bla bla) without a real launch.
Talking and ordering from arm chair in aircon office, fine.
And now, what is next?

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.