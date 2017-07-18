Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket technician zapped while installing government CCTV

PHUKET: A 27-year-old man was hospitalised yesterday (July 17) after he received an electric shock from power cables while preparing to install a CCTV camera system for a government project in Phuket Town.

accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 09:49AM

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital were dispatched to the scene, at the entrance of Soi Hang Nokyung on Hongyok-Uthit Rd, at 1pm.

The first responders arrived to find Khitthiphong Saithong, 27, on the ground crying in pain with a broken right leg.

“Mr Khitthiphong and two colleagues were preparing to install CCTV camera as part of a government project,” one medical staffer said.

“He had climbed a ladder to connect some wires when he touched one of the main power cables and suffered an electric shock,” the staffer added.

The shock sent Mr Khitthiphong flying off the ladder and falling about five metres to the ground.

A check at scene confirmed Mr Khitthiphong had not suffered an burns from the shock and his heart rate was normal for someone who had just been zapped and had a broken leg, for which Mr Khitthiphong was taken to Vachira Hospital for treatment.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

More lip service meaning nothing at all until there is another death. “All para sail operators at Kata and Karon must carry out full checks of th...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

If they ask potential customers to sign a health form, there will likely be wording stating that if an accident occurs the operators will not be held...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

Jeez...what a bumble-fest...and baloney with the ban...they were working on Saturday, despite horrible and windy weather...the operators just want mon...(Read More)

Absconding lawyer of wheelchair-bound girl arrested

Jimbobwalton...Every profession has morally corrupt people. It is true that a morally corrupt lawyer can do a great deal of damage to someone’s life...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

Yes Foot, big Thai guys who don't have the balls to fight one on one & over a few dollars, what a stupid comment!...(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

Health form? Like not be suicidal......(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

Yvonne, The mare is safe and was bought several months ago by a new establishment near Cherng-telay run by caring foreigners. Unfortunately she has...(Read More)

Absconding lawyer of wheelchair-bound girl arrested

Shock, horror!!! A corrupt Thai lawyer, Noooooo!!!! Stories like this will bring the reputation of his profession into question. Mainly why did he e...(Read More)

Motorbike taxi driver caught on video masturbating in public arrested, fined

Twisted comment by Bentley, chop his little pecker off and feed it to the birds I say....BTW this I'm not a robot captcha is very annoying PN!...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

The American was stupid drunk. He admitted it was his fault. Fortunately for him, there wasn't a pack of tuk-tuk drivers close by to beat the da...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.