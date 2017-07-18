PHUKET: A 27-year-old man was hospitalised yesterday (July 17) after he received an electric shock from power cables while preparing to install a CCTV camera system for a government project in Phuket Town.

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 09:49AM

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital were dispatched to the scene, at the entrance of Soi Hang Nokyung on Hongyok-Uthit Rd, at 1pm.

The first responders arrived to find Khitthiphong Saithong, 27, on the ground crying in pain with a broken right leg.

“Mr Khitthiphong and two colleagues were preparing to install CCTV camera as part of a government project,” one medical staffer said.

“He had climbed a ladder to connect some wires when he touched one of the main power cables and suffered an electric shock,” the staffer added.

The shock sent Mr Khitthiphong flying off the ladder and falling about five metres to the ground.

A check at scene confirmed Mr Khitthiphong had not suffered an burns from the shock and his heart rate was normal for someone who had just been zapped and had a broken leg, for which Mr Khitthiphong was taken to Vachira Hospital for treatment.