PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver yesterday handed in to Tourist Police a Chinese tourist’s passport and wallet which had been left at a money exchange counter in Rawai.

Thursday 20 April 2017, 12:35PM

The tourist later yesterday (Apr 19) went to the Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town to retrieve her misplaced possessions.

A tourist police officer, who declined to be named, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 20) that taxi driver Ms Dutsadee Worabut, 48, found a wallet containing 9,800 Yuan (B48,895) in cash and a passport at money exchange counter in Rawai yesterday and handed it in to Phuket International Airport duty officer Sen Sgt Maj Keerati Kaewsamduang at 2pm.

“The owner of the wallet, Ms Chao Ming-Fen, 43, came to claim her possessions from the Tourist Police headquarters at 11:45pm,” the officer said.