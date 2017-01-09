PHUKET: A 21-year-old female student from Phuket Rajabhat University was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thalang Hospital this morning (Jan 9) following a head-on collision with a green-plate taxi.

Monday 9 January 2017, 11:43AM

The taxi driver has admitted to police that the collision occurred because he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

At 7:30am today, Thalang Police were notified of an accident on the Thalang-Baan Don Rd in Thapkasattri where it was reported that a green-plate taxi had been involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle.

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldham rescue workers to find

a green-plate white Toyota Prius with its front right wing badly damaged. Nearby was a Honda Scoopy motorbike. A crash helmet was also found at the scene.

The driver of the motorbike, 21-year-old Miss Jiraporn Plordpai, a student at Phuket Rajabhat University, had already been taken to Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the taxi, Mr Anupong Janjang, 30, told police that he was returning from Phuket International Airport to his station at a hotel in Patong when he fell asleep at the wheel causing him to collide with the motorbike.

“I was returning to Patong from the airport when I started to feel tired so about two kilometres from where the accident happened I stopped to take some sleep.

“At about 7am I continued on my journey, but shortly after I fell asleep for just a second and when I came round my vehicle was travelling over to the wrong side of the road. I then hit the motorbike causing the bike and driver to be thrown 50 metres,” he said.

Anupong is currently being questioned about the incident at Thalang Police Station.