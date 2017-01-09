Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

PHUKET: A 21-year-old female student from Phuket Rajabhat University was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thalang Hospital this morning (Jan 9) following a head-on collision with a green-plate taxi.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 January 2017, 11:43AM

The taxi driver has admitted to police that the collision occurred because he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

At 7:30am today, Thalang Police were notified of an accident on the Thalang-Baan Don Rd in Thapkasattri where it was reported that a green-plate taxi had been involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle.

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldham rescue workers to find

a green-plate white Toyota Prius with its front right wing badly damaged. Nearby was a Honda Scoopy motorbike. A crash helmet was also found at the scene.

The driver of the motorbike, 21-year-old Miss Jiraporn Plordpai, a student at Phuket Rajabhat University, had already been taken to Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the taxi, Mr Anupong Janjang, 30, told police that he was returning from Phuket International Airport to his station at a hotel in Patong when he fell asleep at the wheel causing him to collide with the motorbike.

“I was returning to Patong from the airport when I started to feel tired so about two kilometres from where the accident happened I stopped to take some sleep.

“At about 7am I continued on my journey, but shortly after I fell asleep for just a second and when I came round my vehicle was travelling over to the wrong side of the road. I then hit the motorbike causing the bike and driver to be thrown 50 metres,” he said.

Anupong is currently being questioned about the incident at Thalang Police Station.

 

 
Kurt | 09 January 2017 - 14:26:05

I am puzzled why professional thai drivers fall asleep while driving.
Must have something to do with the thai brain and mind setting.
It not happens on Singapore Island, same size as Phuket Island.
What makes Singapore taxi, minivan, bus drivers stay awake during driving, and thai so often fall a sleep?

( just a question)

Kurt | 09 January 2017 - 14:04:08

@ simon01:  We all upset about reading this story.
However, it is the thai way of 'doing' transport, transport done by uneducated drivers without any feeling of responsibility.
Ask a taxi or van driver to slow down, he will react by driving even faster.

Now in BKK they come up with a plan to ban the Vans, replace them by mini busses.
But it are not the cars ( taxis and mini vans) which are the problem. 
The taxi and mini van cars are ok. 
The thai problem is: The drivers.

If mini vans will be banned, who are going to drive the mini busses? 
Same drivers, same irreponsible driving. 
Guess for a mini bus you need another category driving license as you need for a van?
One can expect more illegal mini bus drivers as Thai government will never be able to test, examen, upgrade the thousands of mini van drivers to mini buss drivers in time.
...All different departments....  Meaning, no coordination.

And were are these thousands mini vans going? Partial to Phuket, getting in hands of the sons of the Phuket mini bus drivers? 
Becoming competition of the tuk tuks? That will be fun to experience.

The whole matter is not well thought thru. Total absence of vision.
A lot of bla bla, and wrong end rope pulling.

Discover Thainess | 09 January 2017 - 13:36:36

I wonder whether if there had been a proper public transport service available in phuket this death could have been avoided. The taxi driver wouldn't have been doing an early Airport run and the student could have been using the bus instead of a scooter. Just a thought. Poor lady, far too young.

simon01 | 09 January 2017 - 12:33:37

I am sorry but a crime like this is nothing short of pre meditated murder.  This guy should be in jail for the next 30 years and 10,000,000 compensation to the family. If the police and governor does not do anything now there is something very wrong. The trouble is they always talk and no action except stand on street corners taking money from tourists. When you read these stories its the Thai drivers that are the problem but they do not seem to care about that. as long as the tourist pays 300 baht for a helmet then thats all that matters. its so sad to see these people die everyday and no one cares or wants it to stop. its such an easy thing to stop but as there is no money in it then no one wants to do anything.

Kurt | 09 January 2017 - 12:21:54

When was the last compulsory medical check up of this taxi driver?
What is the driving time record book of this taxi driver showing?
Drugs, alcohol involved?

