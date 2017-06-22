Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket swimmers break National Records at Singapore Swimming Championships

SWIMMING: Five up-and-coming swimmers who train at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort under the FINA Scholarship Program broke eight national records at the 13th Singapore National Swimming Championships held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from June 15-18.

Thursday 22 June 2017, 05:50PM

Thanyapura’s swimming team at the 13th National Singapore Swimming Championships.
Thanyapura's swimming team at the 13th National Singapore Swimming Championships.

This competition was the last before the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, happening in July.

The athletes who broke national records (NR) for their countries were: Emily Muteti (Kenya) 50metre Butterfly, 100m Butterfly and 200m Butterfly; Sajan Prakash (India) 200m Butterfly and 1,500m Freestyle; Ayman Klzie (Syria) 200m Butterfly; Cherantha de Silva (Sri Lanka) 100m Butterfly; and Michael Rasolonjatovo (Madagascar) 200m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke.

FINA’s Scholarships for Athletes provides financial support to talented swimmers in their preparation and qualification for the FINA World Championships. Scholarship holders get the opportunity to maximise their potential while benefiting from top-level coaching expertise and world-class facilities.

The experience athletes draw from training and living abroad as part of a wealth of talents in an international environment is often decisive on the road to success. The programme targets swimmers and national federations with the greatest needs in FINA’s six aquatic sports.

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort provides state-of-the-art aquatics training facilities to pro and aspiring Olympians.

Thanyapura supports the most promising swimmers with professional coaches such as Miguel Angel Lopez Alvarado, Head Coach of Swimming, who trains athletes to break records over the last 20 years.   

 

 
