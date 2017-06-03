SURFING: Hey Surfers, you’ve been watching surf videos for months now, you have been keeping your fitness and flexibility in check with regular off-season training, and you have maintained a healthy and balanced diet for all that energy you will need, RIGHT?

Sunday 4 June 2017, 06:00PM

Thai surfer Somsak Cheelongtai. Photo: Tim Campbell

C’mon, who really does that your saying. You have been waiting months for this moment though and the wait is over my friends.

It’s time to regain your sanity people. May has produced a steady flurry of clean swells and nice waist to shoulder height waves. The month of May is considered the shoulder season, meaning its not the peak of the surf season where Phuket gets it’s heavy monsoonal rain and wind, exploding the beaches with consistent waves most days.

The shoulder season swells help take all the built up sand on the beaches and in turn creat sand bars, in which the waves can break on and we can surf.

Plenty of fun to be had, so stay tuned as I’ll be bringing you updates, surf tips and stories over the whole surf season.

See you in the water!