PHUKET: More rain is forecast for the rest of the week following heavy downpours causing minor havoc in and around Phuket Town today (May 11).

Thursday 11 May 2017, 12:01PM

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) recorded 15.2m of rainfall in the centre of the island this morning with two-hour long deluges flooding key areas.

Floodwaters prevented small cars from passing in front of Super Cheap on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, with floodwater on the road rising up to 50cm deep.

The run-off blocked two lanes, reducing the pace of northbound traffic to a crawl.

Phuket Traffic Police and officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office were dispatched across the island to assist flooded residents and direct traffic.

The TMD predicts more rain for the rest of this week, with the chance of more heavy rain dissipating as next weekend nears. (See TMD website here.)