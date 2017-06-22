Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket students treated to world-class earthquake, tsunami preparedness

PHUKET: A project to educate 2,000 students from 20 schools across Phuket about disaster preparedness, involving international experts, drew to a close at Saphan Hin yesterday (June 21). The project marked the launch of a new initiative to bring together resources from all aspects of society, including hotels, resorts and other businesses, to help respond to disasters should another one befall Phuket.

disasters, technology,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 22 June 2017, 05:00PM

The project, “Building Community-Level Disaster Awareness – School Outreach Project” held at the Srinagarindra The Princess Mother School in Phuket, involved experts from the Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS) and was organised by the Phuket Disaster Resilience Foundation. Students from across Phuket taking part learned about how earthquakes and tsunamis are created and how to respond if one occurs.

Students were involved in earthquake and tsunami safety sessions from June 5-16 with the first project focusing on topics that engage 11- and 12-year-olds attending school in Phuket. A second round of training, expanding to 30 schools, will be starting this October.

The training series is aimed at teaching children about earthquakes and tsunamis, in order to help them to think critically, make the right decisions and take action during disaster events. To reinforce their theoretical knowledge of disaster safety, the children participated in several activities, including a mapping exercise of the different evacuation routes in their schools.

The Earth Observatory of Singapore sponsored this first round of training that featured professional trainers from the the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), as well as Phuket-based members of the DDPM Academy.

The training series was designed to introduce 11- and 12-year-olds to Disaster Resilience – a topic that the School Outreach Project plans to integrate into the on-going curriculum of the schools in Phuket.

Presiding over the event yesterday was the Deputy Director General of the national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Kobchai Boonyaorana.

As part of the event, DDPM-Phuket officers showcased the equipment and skills on hand to respond to impending disasters.

Also present were Phuket Disaster Resilience Foundation Board Members Jayne MacDougall and Andreas Schaffer.

School Outreach Project Leader Jayne MacDougall, from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, explained, “The Foundation is in a unique position to focus on disaster resilience with the support of specialist representatives from key positions within government, academia, business and the community.

“Education of the youth of Phuket seemed the natural starting point for this effort,” she added.

Ms MacDougall is well known across Phuket for being the first to bring professional lifeguards from Australia to train local lifeguards in essential surf lifesaving skills – long before any moves by local authorities to support training of local lifeguards to help prevent drownings at Phuket’s beaches.

Andreas Schaffer, Sustainability Director and Head of Applied Projects Group at EOS, explained that the School Outreach Project is an integral part of a broader ambition of the Phuket Disaster Resilience Foundation.

“EOS recognised that we need to strengthen collaborations between relevant stakeholders in Phuket to enhance disaster preparedness,” said Mr Schafer.

C and C Marine

“So EOS scientists conducted a scientific assessment of what disasters might possibly happen, and we then developed a framework for bringing the right stakeholders from Thailand and Singapore together.

“The School Outreach Project is one of several projects we have identified that will help Phuket improve its overall disaster resilience capacity.

“We are proud to be collaborating with DDPM-Phuket, DMRC 18, Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, and others, to advance the foundation’s cause,” he added.

Beyond the student training, the event yesterday also marked the public unveiling of the Phuket Disaster Resilience Foundation’s “Digital Disaster Response Asset Tracking Program”.

The initiative aims to distinguish itself as institutional platform, and to “act as a communication channel for various important members on the island to come together and talk, share and communicate ideas and projects,” explained Ms MacDougall.

“The foundation has an idea and will invite the stakeholders to discuss. Knowing what we have can effectively aid decisions,” she said.

Promoting collaboration among various hotels, hospitals and government agencies can be key in critical situations, Ms MacDougall explained.

“They each may have something the other requires, but does not have. So why not join forces?” she said.

“Resources sit distributed through all sorts of organisations. Hotels have backup power generators, backup water supplies, that’s the kind of stuff that I, as a governor, would want to know if a big disaster strikes,” Ms MacDougall pointed out.

“There are 100 large hotels that can provide power to this part of the island. I need to know what they have, I need to know where it is, I need to know their operation. Until today, we don’t,” she said.

“Let’s make all the information ready today, so if a disaster strikes you have it,” she added.

 

Additional Reporting by Andrew Heinz

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Pauly44: That Jor12 is just challenging you to react on his illogical reaction. That is his trick. Write something what has actually nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Simon01: To be honest I never been approached by beggers in the streets of Patong. In Patong I only have been approached by doormen of sex clubs, rem...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Why pick on the Sea Gypsies. There are hundreds of beggers on the streets of patong everyday and have been for years. Why not pick on them too as they...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Probably the school director is right. He was framed in a "well-organised plot". He was trapped. Oh oh. The fact is the bribe of 400,000 w...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

The real problems are very well expressed in this article. Now 'just' a good and working way to handle it, for the best future interest of th...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Jor 12; Yeah sure Thai's wouldn't do that, must be that pesky farang dumping building waste from his truck, are you for real?...(Read More)

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

Saltydog,what has a bridge to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

The road has been like this for at least 3 weeks and is dangerous particularly at night. Mayor Aroon ....why aren't there signs advising the dange...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, in the article it only states "always tells officials not to let them [tea money payments] TAKE PLACE AT SCHOOLS" it does not say not...(Read More)

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

this bridge is fundementally flawed; it failed within ten days; the approaches are sealed surface over soil, no rock underneath to stabilize the appr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.