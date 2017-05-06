GOLF: Its been another outstanding week for British International School, Phuket (BISP) student Vanchai “Mark” Luangnitkul with an impressive victory in the prestigious Singha Thailand Amateur Matchplay Championship 2017 held at the Kabin Buri Sports Club in Prachin Buri.

Saturday 6 May 2017, 12:01PM

Vanchai ‘Mark’ Luangnitkul swung through to take the title.

Mark, 15, competed against the highest ranked amateur players in Thailand, in both Strokeplay and Matchplay formats.

The qualifying event consisted of the top 79 players in Thailand playing a stroke play event of which the top 32 went on the play for the title in a head-to-head matchplay format.

With Mark qualifying in 14th place, shooting one under par (-1) it meant he would have to compete against some of the highest ranked players in Thailand in order to progress to further rounds.

Mark didn’t back off, he produced some magnificent golf to progress through rounds 1 and 2, shooting 5 and 6 under par in the process. Once in the quarter final, he showed great composure under pressure to beat highly ranked Napporat Panichphol in a tight match on the 19th hole in a play-off.

It didn’t get any easier in the Semi-Final when Mark drew the impressive 20-year-old National team player Sajawat Spiparsit of which he again was successful and won on the 17th.

Next to play in the final was #1 ranked Kousuke Hannamoto. Both players were impressive, making many birdies to contest a great final. With Mark shooting -6 to Kousuke’ s -5, Mark was victorious on the 18th green in what was a great climax to win the biggest event of his career so far.

“Mark has worked so hard on his game, especially his fitness and mental side. His attitude has been first class and he really deserves the victory.

“Also, he has had some great support from family, sponsors (Blue Canyon and Transview Golf) and the BIS teaching staff and BIS golf academy,” said Head Coach of the BISP Golf Academy Oliver Bates.

“Mark will now train with the Thai national team which will be a great honour for him and I’m sure he will push on to higher levels of golf from here,” he added.

Meanwhile, fellow BISP student Toy qualified for the matchplay, losing narrowly in the 2nd round to Sanchai Kaewcharoen.