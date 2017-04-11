Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign underway

PHUKET: Officials in Phuket today (April 11) launched this year’s Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays with a live exercise simulating a rescue effort to recover two passengers from a wrecked car.

transport, accidents, death, police, tourism,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 11 April 2017, 04:03PM

The exercise was held from 9-11am in front of Billion Plaza on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, near the Samkong Underpass on the bypass road.

Joining forces for the exercise were Kathu Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Office, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office and Kathu Police.

The exercise simulated a emergency workers responding to a call to the 1669 hotline reporting a serious car accident, with Kusoldharm Foundation and DDPM “arriving” at the scene to use “jaws of life” hydraulic cutters to safely recover two “victims” from the wreck.

“This exercise will support the road-safety campaign during the Songkran Festival this year, which we expect to reduce (the number of deaths and injuries) from during Songkran last year,” said Kathu District chief Sayan Chanachaiwong.

Last year, three people died and 62 people suffered injuries in 57 reported road accidents in Phuket during the Seven Days of Danger campaign – up from 57 reported accidents leaving 58 people with injuries – but zero deaths – in 2015. (See story here.)

Prathomporn Cheveevongpratheep, a DDPM fireman stationed at Kathu Municipality, rated this morning’s exercise as crucial for improving emergency response techniques.

“In these situations we must co-ordinate with multiple officials in the local area, including rescue teams and others. Our performance today showed how much we value life.

“To all car and motorbike drivers, please be careful on the roads this Songkran,” he added.

 

 
