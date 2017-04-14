Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s Songkran babies treated to traditional welcome

PHUKET: Maternity staff at Bangkok Hospital Phuket got into the swing of Songkran yesterday (April 13), dressing newborns in traditional Thai outfits.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 April 2017, 01:59PM

Much to the delight and appreciation of new mothers still recovering in the post-natal ward, their newborns were presented in traditional jong grabaeng pants and traditional Thai blouses.

“It is important to for new mothers to receive their newborns in the most positive way, and this is a good way to continue the good culture of Thailand,” one maternity ward staffer told The Phuket News.

The new parents appreciated the effort.

“Thank you,” they all said on seeing their babes in the outfits.

 

 
