PHUKET: The body of Pvt Kitthiphong Borna, one of the six soldiers killed in a road-bomb blast in Pattani yesterday, was laid to rest at Baan Bang Duk Muslim cemetery in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, this morning (June 20).

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 11:04AM

The funeral began early today at the family home, from where an Army burial detail carried his body to the cemetery nearby, where he was laid to rest at 9am.

The expediency in burying Pvt Kitthiphong was at the request of his family in keeping with local Muslim tradition.

Pvt Kitthiphong’s body was to be flown to Phuket by helicopter yesterday evening, but bad weather forced the helicopter to land in Klong Thom in Krabi, from where his remains were brought to Phuket by road.

Pvt Kitthiphong is survived by his wife, Sukanya Pathan, 22, and his 16-month-old son, Mimbus.

Ms Sukanya explained that she last spoke with her husband yesterday morning, only hours before the bomb took his life. (See story here.)

“My husband video called me at 10am. He said he missed his son a lot, and that he would soon celebrate Hari Raya with me and our son,” she said.

“After that he said he had to get dressed to be ready for patrol. Then the signal was gone. Not long after that I received a call with the bad news that I had lost him,” Ms Sukanya said.

Shocked and still in deep grief, Ms Sukanya added, “My husband was a good guy who loved his family. He was taken too soon.”

Meanwhile, Pvt Kitthiphong has been promoted posthumously to the rank of Sergeant Major 1st Class (SM.1), which will allow the Royal Thai Army to pay Ms Sukanya about B2 million in compensation, The Phuket News was told.