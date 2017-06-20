Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket soldier laid to rest

PHUKET: The body of Pvt Kitthiphong Borna, one of the six soldiers killed in a road-bomb blast in Pattani yesterday, was laid to rest at Baan Bang Duk Muslim cemetery in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, this morning (June 20).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 11:04AM

The funeral began early today at the family home, from where an Army burial detail carried his body to the cemetery nearby, where he was laid to rest at 9am.

The expediency in burying Pvt Kitthiphong was at the request of his family in keeping with local Muslim tradition.

Pvt Kitthiphong’s body was to be flown to Phuket by helicopter yesterday evening, but bad weather forced the helicopter to land in Klong Thom in Krabi, from where his remains were brought to Phuket by road.

Pvt Kitthiphong is survived by his wife, Sukanya Pathan, 22, and his 16-month-old son, Mimbus.

Ms Sukanya explained that she last spoke with her husband yesterday morning, only hours before the bomb took his life. (See story here.)

BIS

“My husband video called me at 10am. He said he missed his son a lot, and that he would soon celebrate Hari Raya with me and our son,” she said.

“After that he said he had to get dressed to be ready for patrol. Then the signal was gone. Not long after that I received a call with the bad news that I had lost him,” Ms Sukanya said.

Shocked and still in deep grief, Ms Sukanya added, “My husband was a good guy who loved his family. He was taken too soon.”

Meanwhile, Pvt Kitthiphong has been promoted posthumously to the rank of Sergeant Major 1st Class (SM.1), which will allow the Royal Thai Army to pay Ms Sukanya about B2 million in compensation, The Phuket News was told.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Three clubs raided in Pattaya

Working as a spy for the police would be a dream job for some people here.And in a case like this the cheapest way ever to come close to a naked woman...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Kurt: I wish you would read an article properly before jumping on your key board to be the first to comment. Nowhere in this article did it state tha...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should travel insurance be compulsory?

There is much talk worldwide about hospitals having a difficult time making enough money to survive. The blame is placed on all the patients that can...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Where are the thai armored trucks stationed? At safe places, kept clean for parades? Not operational in de deep south of Thailand to give at least th...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

My condolences to the families of the 6 killed soldiers, and I wish the other 4 wounded soldiers a complete recovery. It strikes me that ( accordin...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Wow, a tea money affair. Quite interesting and educational. Now Ministry of Education has something to do. It is good that head masters/school direc...(Read More)

Three clubs raided in Pattaya

Sex services? In Thailand? Noo, this must be a misunderstanding.. The lubrication was for massage only, and the condoms a service to the guests to pr...(Read More)

Phuket vendors demand market fence be removed

If it is on my land, than de fence is legal according the thai law. Period. To distinguish the boundary and try to keep the surrounding neat are vali...(Read More)

Volunteer diver dies after installing artificial reef off Phuket

A certified scuba diver makes prior the dive a dive plan, this includes the time needed to rise and remain some time at least 5 meters below the surfa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.