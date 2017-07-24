PHUKET: Air Vice-Marshall Thawatchai Srikaew today (July 24) visited the Soi Dog Foundation (SDF) facility in Phuket on behalf of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in a show of support for the renowned animal-rights organisation and its efforts in the fight against cruelty to animals.

Monday 24 July 2017, 04:21PM

At the SDF’s main facility, located in Thalang in northern Phuket, to welcome AVM Thawatchai were SDF co-founder John Dalley, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong as well as Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad and officials from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

AVM Thawatchai and his delegation donated 20 large bags of dog food to the foundation in the name of His Majesty.

“As a representative of Phuket citizens, we are honoured and pleased to receive this dog food from His Majesty the King and we beholden in royal grace.” said Governor Norraphat.

Mr Dalley also welcomed the officials on behalf of Soi Dog Foundation, giving a brief history of Soi Dog’s founding roots, and outlined the foundation’s objectives over the years.

Mr Dalley co-founded SDF with his wife, Gill, and long-term Phuket expat Margot Homburg in 2003. Ms Dalley, a double amputee from an infection contracted while rescuing a dog from a rice field, sadly passed away from cancer earlier this year. (See story here.)

http://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-gill-dalley-animal-welfare-pioneer-and-soi-dog-co-founder-dies-from-cancer-61010.php#xootdECTOVxX2fiH.97

Mr Dalley described the foundation’s numerous milestone achievements, including becoming one of the first recognised animal welfare foundations in Thailand in 2005, and successfully helping to solve the problem of rabies in not only Phuket but also in neighbouring provinces since Soi Dog was founded.

SDF is now considered on TripAdvisor as one of the best tourist attractions in Phuket, Mr Dalley pointed out.

“So not only are we providing a service, but we are also helping the tourism industry,” he said.

“More important to us… is the fact that His Majesty is sending a positive message to all of us, to follow his example, and to show compassion to all animals, in this case the stray dogs,” he added.

“In doing so, he’s following the wonderful example of his father, who did the same thing. We hope that this will continue,” said Mr Dalley.

AVM Tawatchai thanked Phuket Governor Norraphat and the foundation for welcoming him, explaining that, “Our King Rama X is attentive about stray dogs, so His Majesty The King has donated this dog food to hearten stray dog and cat keepers to maintain their duty, and continue to take care of our stray dogs and cats.”

AVM Thawatchai, Governor Norraphat, Vice Governor Siwaporn and all officials of the delegation then received a tour of the facilities, including the dog and cat hospital, operating theatre, shelters and animals of the foundation.