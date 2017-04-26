Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket social workers provide support for mother of hanged girl, plea for distressed to seek help

PHUKET: Governor Norraphat Plodthong has ordered government social workers to provide immediate support to Jiranuch “Bew” Trirat, whose 11-month-old daughter “Beta” was hanged by her partner on Monday (April 25).

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 08:14PM

Wuttisan “Tei” Wongtalay, 20, hanged his daughter “Beta” and then himself from a derelict building in Mai Khao on Monday afternoon in what police believe was act motivated by jealousy.

He broadcast the horrific incident on the internet through a Facebook Live video on his Facebook page. (See story here.)

“I am deeply saddened by this,” Governor Norraphat said.

“Although it is a private issue within the family, I have ordered government social workers to provide immediate assistance to the victim’s family, who we have learned are financially poor.

“The mother needs support in this time of such suffering,” he added.

Pimpon Khorsantiwichai, Chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (also known just as “m-society”), told The Phuket News today (April 26), “We have met with the family and discussed how we can help them. Right now, they just need time.”

Mrs Pimpon declined to explain any further details. “It is a personal issue and very sensitive. I don’t want any more details to be published,” she said.

Gov Norraphat said that the horrific murder-suicide, which has drawn condemnation from around the world, was likely the result of poor support through family relationships.

“With any problems in the family, it is much better to talk things through,” he said, echoing the theme of a current campaign on nationwide television that encourages family members to reconcile their differences through the theme, “Give them a chance to talk.”

Although Facebook has confirmed it has removed the video of the incident from its servers, Gov Norraphat urged people to not circulate any other copies that may still be present on the internet.

“Please don’t share the clip of them, that only does more damage to the family,” he said.

Mrs Pimpon expressed her concern for the state of relationships among family members in Phuket. “We are very concerned about the family institution in Phuket. Honestly, relationships within families on the island are very weak,” she said.

“Also, it is important to remember that many families on the island are not originally from Phuket. Many of the families here come from many other provinces and the primary focus of the parents is on work.

“They don’t have time to take care of their children. They leave them at home alone or with friends. They have no time to talk or spend together, which places increasing pressure on relationships. In some cases this can lead to wife beating, child abuse, elderly abuse and teenage pregnancy,” Ms Pimpon lamented.

“We have a hotline, just call 1300,” she noted.

“Any person, even neighbours, can inform us of family disturbances. We will go directly to calm them down them during such difficult times. If needed, we will remove children from violent situations and any other form of harm,” Ms Pimpon explained.

People in need can also seek help at a One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC), she added.

“There is one at every government hospital,” she said.

Mrs Pimpon also pointed out that her office can provide limited support in helping people improve their financial situation.

“We can provide help with finding a job and we work with other organisations that can help people to learn new skills,” she said.

 

 
