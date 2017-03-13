PHUKET: Police at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint, the sole point of entry onto Phuket by road, arrested a man on Saturday night (Mar 11) with an estimated 900 kilograms of fresh kratom leaves being delivered from the Thai-Malaysian border to a Myanmar national in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast.

Monday 13 March 2017, 12:21PM

Police arrested Sumet Lahmood, 35, from Sadao, in Songkhla province, at 9:45pm after a search of his modified “box-on-back” pickup truck found he was smuggling about 900kg of kratom onto the island.

“All this week we have been conducting extensive searches of vehicles passing through the checkpoint for contraband,” said Tha Chat Chai Police Superintendent Col Prawit Sutthiruang-arun.

“Officers searched the container fitted on the back of Mr Sumet’s Songkhla-registered Toyota Vigo pickup truck, and found the fresh kratom leaves packed into sacks,” he said.

Mr Sumet confessed to the charge of possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, said Col Prawit.

He also told police that bought the kratom in Sadao at B250 per kilogram, and was to sell them to a Myanmar national he named only as “Mr Yao”, in Pa Khlok in Thalang, at B500 per kilo, Col Prawit added.

“The deal would have been for at least B450,000 baht, but he was arrested first,” Col Prawit said.

Police will continue their investigation in the hope of tracking down Mr Yao, Col Prawit noted.