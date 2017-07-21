PHUKET: Phuket developers and residential projects shone brightly at the inaugural Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017 last week, winning Best Developer and scoring multiple awards for a slew of other projects.

Sunday 23 July 2017, 10:00AM

Blue Horizon won Best Developer with its B650 million Grand Himalai development in Kamala securing Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket.

Organised by online property portal Thailand Property and the Dot Property Group, the awards honoured the best projects, developers and companies that contribute to real estate in the country.

Phuket-based developer Blue Horizon was the star of the awards, collecting a total of three awards, including Best Developer Phuket. Adding to its accolades, the company’s B650 million Grand Himalai development in Kamala was bestowed two honours: Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket.

“We are honoured to have received this award and have worked very hard to get here. We feel extremely privileged to have been considered. We strive for excellence and are thrilled to know we have been recognised as the leaders in the industry,” said Blue Horizon CEO and Founder Andres Pira.

“Blue Horizon is very much the leader in the market because we combine many things so we can offer our clients the best in terms of return on investment, quality, location, branded management companies and facilities within each of our projects. We are visionaries and know how to set ourselves apart from others.”

The upscale 21-unit Botanica Luxury Villas at Laguna, Cherng Talay, scooped Best Villa Development Phuket. The project is the vision of architect Attasit Incharooti of AAP Architecture Co Ltd, who wanted the villa development to offer functionality of a home while being purposely crafted to adhere to Phuket’s tropical climate.

Other Phuket winners included The View at Kata Beach, which won the Best Luxury Condo Development Phuket award, while the Best Boutique Developer Phuket award was bestowed upon Kata Sea View Condotel, the firm behind Splendid Condo.

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017 full list of winners:

• Best Developer Phuket - Blue Horizon

• Best Developer Samui - Horizon Homes

• Best Developer Rayong - Mae Phim

• Best Developer Chiang Mai - Rochalia Development

• Best Boutique Developer Phuket - Kata Sea View Condotel

• Best Villa Development Phuket - Botanica Luxury Villas

• Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket - Grand Himalai

• Best Mixed-Use Development - Grand Himalai

• Best Luxury Condo Development Phuket - The View

• Best Lifestyle Community Hua Hin - Sansara

• Best Villa Architecture Design - Sky Dream Villa

• Best Villa Development Samui - Verano Residence

• Best Villa Development Resort, Koh Samui - Pool Villa 18 Samui

Winners were selected by Thailand Property and the regionally focused Dot Property Magazine which evaluated every candidate on several factors specifically for each individual category.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners at The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017,” said Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Managing Director, Thailand.

“There was no shortage of qualified projects to choose from with many coming from Phuket. With international interest in Phuket real estate soaring, it is not surprising to find so many world class projects here,” he added.