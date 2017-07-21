Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket shines in new property awards

PHUKET: Phuket developers and residential projects shone brightly at the inaugural Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017 last week, winning Best Developer and scoring multiple awards for a slew of other projects.

property, construction, tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2017, 10:00AM

Blue Horizon won Best Developer with its B650 million Grand Himalai development in Kamala securing Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket.
Blue Horizon won Best Developer with its B650 million Grand Himalai development in Kamala securing Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket.

Organised by online property portal Thailand Property and the Dot Property Group, the awards honoured the best projects, developers and companies that contribute to real estate in the country.

Phuket-based developer Blue Horizon was the star of the awards, collecting a total of three awards, including Best Developer Phuket. Adding to its accolades, the company’s B650 million Grand Himalai development in Kamala was bestowed two honours: Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket.

“We are honoured to have received this award and have worked very hard to get here. We feel extremely privileged to have been considered. We strive for excellence and are thrilled to know we have been recognised as the leaders in the industry,” said Blue Horizon CEO and Founder Andres Pira.

“Blue Horizon is very much the leader in the market because we combine many things so we can offer our clients the best in terms of return on investment, quality, location, branded management companies and facilities within each of our projects. We are visionaries and know how to set ourselves apart from others.”

The upscale 21-unit Botanica Luxury Villas at Laguna, Cherng Talay, scooped Best Villa Development Phuket. The project is the vision of architect Attasit Incharooti of AAP Architecture Co Ltd, who wanted the villa development to offer functionality of a home while being purposely crafted to adhere to Phuket’s tropical climate.

Other Phuket winners included The View at Kata Beach, which won the Best Luxury Condo Development Phuket award, while the Best Boutique Developer Phuket award was bestowed upon Kata Sea View Condotel, the firm behind Splendid Condo.

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017 full list of winners:

• Best Developer Phuket - Blue Horizon

• Best Developer Samui - Horizon Homes

• Best Developer Rayong - Mae Phim

• Best Developer Chiang Mai - Rochalia Development

• Best Boutique Developer Phuket - Kata Sea View Condotel

C and C Marine

• Best Villa Development Phuket - Botanica Luxury Villas

• Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket - Grand Himalai

• Best Mixed-Use Development - Grand Himalai

• Best Luxury Condo Development Phuket - The View

• Best Lifestyle Community Hua Hin - Sansara

• Best Villa Architecture Design - Sky Dream Villa

• Best Villa Development Samui - Verano Residence

• Best Villa Development Resort, Koh Samui - Pool Villa 18 Samui

Winners were selected by Thailand Property and the regionally focused Dot Property Magazine which evaluated every candidate on several factors specifically for each individual category.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners at The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2017,” said Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Managing Director, Thailand.

“There was no shortage of qualified projects to choose from with many coming from Phuket. With international interest in Phuket real estate soaring, it is not surprising to find so many world class projects here,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.