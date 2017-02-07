PHUKET: Despite the ongoing headlines, illegal hotels and the corruption allegations into Phuket officials extorting money from migrant workers and targeting other foreign workers in cash shakedowns were not identified as key areas that Phuket officials needed assistance from the Royal Thai Army in resolving.

The commander of the Royal Thai Army’s main base in Southern Thailand was handed a list of top issues that need “urgent” attention at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon yesterday (Feb 6).

Lt Gen Piyawat Nakwanit, Commander of the Army Region 4 headquarters in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, and his Deputy Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, were handed the list, as defined by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan.

Also present at the meeting were Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Siwaporn Chuasawad.

“We have come to support the government of Phuket in dealing with – and improve on – issues that affect the people of Phuket and tourists,” Maj Gen Pornsak said.

V/Gov Snith explained that Governor Chockchai had identified key areas that need attention. Among the problems that needed “urgent attention” were the beaches, parking areas for rental vehicles, encroachment on public land, illegal hotels, foreign workers, illegal guides, public transport, security inside Phuket International Airport and security across the island, namely through the police checkpoints.

However, at the meeting, the long list of problems plaguing Phuket was cut down and re-organised into three main categories that were to be given top priority.

First were the beaches, with sun loungers, umbrellas, hawkers, beach vendors, rental vehicle parking areas, illegal buildings and other encroachment onto public land identified as the top concerns.

The second most urgent area needing corrective action was public transport, which included parking areas, driver’s licences, fares, and of great importance, the issue of drivers’ uniforms.

The airport and security checkpoints across the island was noted as the third area needing attention.

No recommendations for action were made at the meeting.

Apparently that is to be addressed at another meeting to be held on a date yet to be confirmed.