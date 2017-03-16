PHUKET: More than 150 local residents, including many sea gypsies, staged a mass beach cleanup at Laem Tukkae on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, this morning (Mar 16).

Thursday 16 March 2017, 05:57PM

Laem Tukkae is home to one of the three main sea gypsy villages in Phuket, with the chao lay living along the beachfront on Koh Siray's southern peninsular

Leading the cleanup were Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and Watcharin Thinglang, Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) office in Phuket.

Vice Governor Snith reminded the residents that Thailand is among the top 10 worst nations in the world for garbage in the sea.

“But beaches in Phuket must be kept clean,” he added.

Mr Watcharin noted, “The big problem is how can we manage all the garbage as part of everyday life.”

As an excercise to highlight how this could be accomplished, local residents were called on to separate the rubbish collected today to learn which refuse could be recycled, reused or disposed of appropriately.

“I want to advise people to dispose of rubbish properly in future. If we all throw all our rubbish in the water or by the side of the road, it will eventually accumulate,” V/Gov Sanit said.

“This will not only affect our environment but also our future, so please dispose of your rubbish in the correct manner,” he added.