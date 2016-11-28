PHUKET: MANATHAI Surin Phuket and Twinpalms Phuket were both bestowed the glowing accolade of global winners at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, held at the St. Regis Doha in Qatar late last month.

Monday 28 November 2016, 11:21AM

MANATHAI Surin Phuket edged out global competitors to be crowned the world’s best Luxury Design Hotel at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, held at the St. Regis Doha in Qatar.

MANATHAI Surin Phuket was named best Luxury Design Hotel in the world, while Twinpalms Phuket was crowned best Luxury Honeymoon Hotel on the planet.

Phuket hotels scored no less than 17 awards in all categories, and another six awards were handed to resorts in Phang Nga and Krabi. (See list below.)

The World Luxury Hotel Awards on Oct 29 celebrated its 10th anniversary in awarding the world’s finest hotels for their luxury offerings and exceptional service delivery. Hosted by the exquisite St. Regis Doha in Qatar, the evening saw over 350 guests from the world’s leading hotels and resorts gather to be recognised on stage for their outstanding efforts.

Awards were presented to luxury hotels and resorts in over 60 categories on a country, regional, continent and global basis. Special congratulations on the evening went to the Armani Hotel Dubai, situated within the iconic Burj Khalifa, honoured as the 2016 Global Hotel of the Year.

Mark Kirby, General Manager for the Armani Hotel Dubai proudly collected the award on stage.

In celebration of the decade anniversary, the World Luxury Hotel Awards designed a limited edition trophy for its winners, plated in 24-carat gold.

“We wish to congratulate all our winners for the 2016 award year, who through their tireless efforts and unbounded passion to satisfy their guests needs, have received this honour tonight,” said Anton Perold, Managing Director for the World Luxury Hotel Awards.

“True luxury is no small feat, it takes a team of highly dedicated staff willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that no request goes unanswered. This is the definition of luxury, this is what defines a World Luxury Hotel Awards winner.”

The 11th World Luxury Hotel Awards will be held at the Kulm Hotel in St Moritz on Dec 2, 2017.

WORLD LUXURY HOTEL AWARDS

(Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi)

Continent Winners

Aleenta Resort & Spa Phuket – Luxury Hideaway Resort (Phang Nga)

Impiana Private Villas Kata Noi – Luxury Private Pool Villa (Phuket)

Paresa – Luxury Boutique Hotel (Phuket)

Natai Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Family Hotel (Phang Nga)

Country Winners

B-Lay Tong Phuket – Luxury Contemporary Design Hotel (Phuket)

Burasari Phuket – Luxury Spa Hotel (Phuket)

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa – Luxury Private Pool Villa (Phuket)

Nook Dee Kata Beach Resort – Luxury New Hotel (Phuket)

KATA ROCKS Resort And Residences – Luxury Private Pool Villa (Phuket)

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa – Luxury Family Hotel (Phuket)

Pimalai Resort & Spa – Best Service Luxury Villas (Krabi)

Layana Resort & Spa – Luxury Adult Beach Resort (Koh Lanta)

Region Winners