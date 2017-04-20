PHUKET: A 9-year-old schoolgirl who returned a bag containing B130,000 in cash and gold jewellery with an estimated value of over B120,000 she found lying on the road in Kamala to its rightful owner earlier this week has been rewarded for her actions by government officials.

The girl, Piyarat Butkhaek, who lives in Kamala and is a student at the Cherng Talay Municipality School, was walking along the Kamala beach road at 2:35pm on Monday (April 17) when she found a bag lying on the road.

Miss Piyarat decided to take the bag home and give it to her parents.

Soon after, a phone inside the bag started to ring. The parents answered the call to find they were speaking to the owner of the bag, Nooklai Sangkaew, 55.

It was then arranged that that the parents, along with Miss Piyarat, would meet and return the bag.

Once the bag was returned, Ms Nooklai, also from Kamala, presented Miss Piyarat with B2,000 for her actions.

However, after learning of the incident, Cherng Talay Mayor* Suniran Rachatapreuk decided that he also wanted to reward Miss Piyarat for her actions and today presented her with a scholarship of financial assistance to towards towards her education and certificate acknowledging her actions.

Mayor Suniran said, “The scholarship and certificate have been awarded to Miss Piyarat to reward her for her goodness and showing a good image, not only for students at Cherng Talay Municipality School, but also for the people of Phuket.

“We hope that Miss Piyarat’s actions will encourage other to be the same as her and follow in her footsteps,” he said.

Ms Nooklai explained that on Monday she had withdrawn the B130,000 from her bank as she needed to pay medical expenses her husband had incurred.

She then travelled by to Kamala by tuk-tuk to see a relative and unbeknown to her dropped her bag in the road.

Upon discovering her bag was missing she borrowed the relatives phone to call her own which is when she discovered the bag had been found.

* Mr Suirnan is Mayor of Cherng Talay Municipality. The much-reported public figure MaAnn Samran is chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), which administers the adjacent but separate geographic area.