RUGBY: Next month, on May 26-28, teams from around the world will once again come together and grace the grounds of the superb sports facility Thanyapura Sports Club to compete for honours at this year’s 19th Phuket International Rugby 10s.

Sunday 30 April 2017, 12:00PM

The traditional Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers vets tournament kicks off the event on the Friday (May 26) with the old boys reliving past glories, showing sublime skills and drinking ability.

With last year’s winners unavailable to attend this years competition a new champion is assured and the Asian Japanese Dragons could well be in with a chance, and the Cottesloe Pirates, who have struggled lately, will no doubt be back stronger.

But the first ever teams competing from New Zealand, the Tasman Wanderers and the AC Ballsmackerz, along with Aussie debutants the Queensland XXXX Goldies and VRQ Ballymore Barflys will be tough to beat.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Legends, Hong Kong Bulls, Bucks Bunnies, Wanderers Wrinkles’, Taipei Silverbacks, Al Ain Amblers and Phuket Viagrabonds will all also give it their best shots.

The main event starts on the Saturday (May 27) with the finals of both tournaments completing the round up on the Sunday (May 28).

With teams from Australia, the Arabian Gulf, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand all taking part it promises to be a fun action packed weekend.

Previous multiple-champions in both divisions The Moorabbin Rams from Melbourne will be looking to make amends after missing out last year whilst the Emirate Airlines’ Flying Muppets will be determined to take the Cup for a second time.

The Harlequins and Saracens from Abu Dhabi and the Lord Howe Island Woodhens are unknown quantities, but along with the Groote Eylandt Mudchooks and Japan’s Melanins will no doubt have something to say.

The Bedok Kings and the Bucks and Wanderers will bring their own subtle style of play and off-field antics to the fore whilst old rivals the Old Bangkok Bangers could very well create some waves.

The Al Ain Amblers, who have always looked like champions on the Saturday, generally fall by the wayside come Sundays finals after being Bangla’d the night before. Could 2017 be their year?

The tournament also has a more serious side as it raises funds for the Asia Center Foundation Scholarship Fund www.asiacenterfoundation.org which helps keep kids from underprivileged backgrounds in school giving hope for the future.

Entry to the tournament is free so please get on down and enjoy some spectacular rugby and support your local Phuket Vagabonds team as they attempt to win the tournament once again.

Go Vagabonds



