PHUKET: Phuket rang in the new year with zero fatalities in the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported today (Jan 1).

Sunday 1 January 2017, 05:25PM

Police order vehicles to pull over at the Kathu Checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The DDPM-Phuket reported that there were zero deaths from road accidents during Day 3 of the campaign, on Saturday, Dec 31 (midnight to midnight).

However, 16 people were injured in 16 accidents during the 24-hour period.

Eight of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

Four of the accidents were in Kathu District, which includes Patong, and the remaining four accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

Eight motorists were injured in Muang District, with four more injured in Kathu and the remaining four injured in Thalang.

All people injured were in motorbike collisions with a variety of vehicles, including a pickup truck, a van and a car.

Four of the persons injured were not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket reported.

The first casualty was at 7am during the 24-hour period, and the rest were injured in accidents between midday and 10pm, the report said.

The Day 3 casualty report brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began on Thursday, Dec 29 (midnight to midnight), to 35, but with zero deaths.

Police reported issuing 1,049 fines for moving violations during the Day 3 24-hour period, as follows:

578 people fined for not wearing helmets

13 fined for reckless / dangerous driving

63 fined for not wearing seatbelts

295 fined for driving without a licence

18 fined for speeding

18 fined for running a red light

17 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

6 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

26 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Of note, 15 people were arrested for drunk driving during Day 3 of the campaign.

This year police in Phuket will seize the vehicles and drivers’ licenses of all people caught drunk driving. The vehicles and licences will be returned only after the Seven Days of Danger campaign has ended at midnight Jan 4. (See story here.)