Residents of Phuket, and students in particular, are invited to observe Saturn’s opposition from the Phuket City Viewpoint at Rung Hill Park on Thursday June 15.

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 11:44AM

Two astronomical objects are said to be in opposition when they are on opposite sides of the celestial sphere, as observed from a given body (usually Earth).

A planet is said to be “in opposition” when it is in opposition to the Sun. This occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the planet are configured in an approximately straight line – i.e the Earth and the planet are in the same direction as seen from the Sun.

For example, the Moon, which orbits Earth rather than the Sun, is in opposition to the Sun at full moon.

During tomorrow’s opposition Saturn will visible almost all night – rising around sunset, culminating around midnight, and setting around sunrise.

Saturn will be at the point in its orbit where it is roughly closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

Sathit Phuket Rajabhat University High School and Pluk Panya Municipal School will be hosting the viewing of Saturn’s Opposition activity along with with Innovation Kids Club.

Nattapong Songumpai, a science teacher at Sathit Phuket Rajabhat University High School, said, “It is special opportunity to observe this astronomical event in Phuket. People can see the Saturn moves to it’s closest point to Earth”.

The viewing, facilitated by the use of four telescopes, will take place on June 15, between 6-10pm at the Phuket City Viewpoint in Rang Hill Park.

“During this activity, people can observe Saturn with a Dobsonian telescope,” said Mr Nattapong.

A Dobsonian telescope is a large, portable, low-cost telescope optimized for visually observing faint, deep-sky objects.

“We welcome all people to come and join in the event,” he added.