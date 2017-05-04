COMMUNITY: Residents in Chalong got down and dirty last weekend at a local sports day that included Petong and tug-of-war contests between villagers, and a “winner takes all” pig-catching contest.

Thursday 4 May 2017, 10:22AM

The event, held at the Chalong Municipality offices last Sunday (April 30), was organised by Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon and Deputy Mayor Thanong Ongsantiphap to help foster good relations among residents from neighbouring villages and to highlight that taking part in fun, traditional events also engenders good health.

Joining the activities were officials, village headmen and local residents.

“Community sport is a project that residents can join in order to have good relations and harmony. All kinds of sports were used with the aim of getting people to take part, and any exercise is good for the body and for mind,” Deputy Mayor Thanong explained.

The key activities included Petong, which is Asian version of “pétanque”, and Chakayor , known in western countries simply as “tug-of-war”.

But the big crowd pleaser was the pig-catching contest. “In the ‘Normal’ category in the pig-catching contest, all 10 villages in Chalong sent one representative,” Mr Thanong explained.

Those who caught their pigs could keep them, he added.

Two pigs were released in the muddy coop in each round, and before each round contestants had to perform their own special wai kru, similar to those performed by Muay Thai fighters before a bout.

“The contestant from Moo 9 presented a great ‘wai kru’ in the mud – it was a lot of fun for everyone,” Mr Thanong said.

However, not everything went to plan. Several times when the start signal sounded, the piglets bolted out of the the coop.

“A contest official caught one of the pigs and a contestant not competing in that round caught another,” Mr Thanong recalled. Neither were allowed to keep their catches and the piglets were returned to the sty and the round restarted.

In the Open category in the pig catch, anyone could take part.

“Again, the pig bolted and escaped the coop,” Mr Thanong said.

“Three contestants finally caught the pig, but without a sole winner, they had to share it,” he added.