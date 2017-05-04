Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket residents hit the muddy coop for pig-catching contest

COMMUNITY: Residents in Chalong got down and dirty last weekend at a local sports day that included Petong and tug-of-war contests between villagers, and a “winner takes all” pig-catching contest.

culture, animals,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 May 2017, 10:22AM

The event, held at the Chalong Municipality offices last Sunday (April 30), was organised by Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon and Deputy Mayor Thanong Ongsantiphap to help foster good relations among residents from neighbouring villages and to highlight that taking part in fun, traditional events also engenders good health.

Joining the activities were officials, village headmen and local residents.

“Community sport is a project that residents can join in order to have good relations and harmony. All kinds of sports were used with the aim of getting people to take part, and any exercise is good for the body and for mind,” Deputy Mayor Thanong explained.

The key activities included Petong, which is Asian version of “pétanque”, and Chakayor , known in western countries simply as “tug-of-war”.

But the big crowd pleaser was the pig-catching contest. “In the ‘Normal’ category in the pig-catching contest, all 10 villages in Chalong sent one representative,” Mr Thanong explained.

Those who caught their pigs could keep them, he added.

Two pigs were released in the muddy coop in each round, and before each round contestants had to perform their own special wai kru, similar to those performed by Muay Thai fighters before a bout.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“The contestant from Moo 9 presented a great ‘wai kru’ in the mud – it was a lot of fun for everyone,” Mr Thanong said.

However, not everything went to plan. Several times when the start signal sounded, the piglets bolted out of the the coop.

“A contest official caught one of the pigs and a contestant not competing in that round caught another,” Mr Thanong recalled. Neither were allowed to keep their catches and the piglets were returned to the sty and the round restarted.

In the Open category in the pig catch, anyone could take part.

“Again, the pig bolted and escaped the coop,” Mr Thanong said.

“Three contestants finally caught the pig, but without a sole winner, they had to share it,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Eagle | 04 May 2017 - 15:01:34

Rumour has it that the 3 winner of the open category are called Kurt,Pauly and Rorii and after receiving the piglet named it Christy.True?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Being from the states I would never completely assimilate with this culture or understand their way of thinking or lack there of, coming from a civili...(Read More)

Phuket woman rescued from holed boat in race against rising tide

Whoever wrote the headline would be in running for the "Walkley" award. for headline journalism, this is what that ex editor, from Phuketwan...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

I agree Pauly there is no excuse for reckless driving. However I do think that to make a decision to live in someone else's country, and then to c...(Read More)

Phuket residents hit the muddy coop for pig-catching contest

Rumour has it that the 3 winner of the open category are called Kurt,Pauly and Rorii and after receiving the piglet named it Christy.True?...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

I have seen such scenes in movies. hahahaha Perhaps it was a movie take? Question: Are caged pick ups not a bit outdated for a third world country...(Read More)

Chinese woman arrested as illegal Phuket tour guide after abandoning tourists roadside

Legally, the 22 Chinese tourists where abandoned by Xin Xing Travel & Trading. So, it is Xin Xing Travel & trading who is responsible. We ma...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

The court rejected a arrest warrant for 6 high ranking thai officials because they are active state officials?? One can not make up this nonsense. ...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

60 yrs is Elderly? Whatever,.... One of the First things that will increase the quality of life in Thailand would be to mandate "Quiet" muff...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.