Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket represented at Copa de Bangkok BJJ comp

JIU JITSU: The 3rd annual Copa de Bangkok Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition was held at the Chantanayingyong Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Apr 22) with competitors from all throughout the Kingdom and Asean competing. Fighters from Hong Kong and Taiwan even got in the mix.

The Phuket News

Thursday 27 April 2017, 11:47AM

JP Mestanza collects his gold.
JP Mestanza collects his gold.

Teams from Phuket also competed, with athletes from each team winning a division.

Lead by professor Marcio Cesar Gracinha, AKA Thailand won seven medals total; four gold, two bronze and one silver.

Phuket Top Team (PTT), who were led by Professor Olavo Abreu, brought an “army” of about 18 competitors and earned the 2nd place team trophy.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

In addition, the PTT Team won over five gold medals

JP Mestanza, representing Tiger Muay Thai (TMT) , won gold in the heavyweight blue belt division.

The TMT team, who were led by lead by professor Chris Vamosam, was also represented by Alex Schild.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

A very sensible decision. But why not every beach? Why do we have to go to Surin beach to use our chairs and parasols. Re Andy's comment tourists ...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

I wonder if the authorities have any idea of how tourists (the lifeblood of phuket) interpret these statements? i personally cannot believe that se...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

Are foreign tourists going to bring umbrellas and sun lounges in their bags from Farangland? Answer: No Do tourists want umbrellas and beach chairs? ...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

I have to report to immigration every 90 days like some kind of sex offender, yet a man previously incarcerated on violent sexual assault charge is al...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Rorii...like everything else it's obviously a bit complicated for you... it's a relatively easy and simple fix....(Read More)

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

Kurt...can't you read or understand the article?...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

I find the term "rape" to be inappropriate, even demeaning. A person was assaulted in a horrifically intrusive and personal manner, must we...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

Mhh, quite strange that thai authorities allow a cabbi who served prison time for 2 previous rape cases allow this person to work again as a taxi driv...(Read More)

Phuket couple injured as car hits power pole protruding onto road

Driving and sleeping same time are still 2 different things. Sometimes you have to make a choice between the 2 of them. hahaha. Power poles or no po...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Today the Prime Minister asks for quality tourists ( who are that?) The Prime Minister urged the private sector to help drive the tourism industry to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.