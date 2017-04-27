Teams from Phuket also competed, with athletes from each team winning a division.
Lead by professor Marcio Cesar Gracinha, AKA Thailand won seven medals total; four gold, two bronze and one silver.
Phuket Top Team (PTT), who were led by Professor Olavo Abreu, brought an “army” of about 18 competitors and earned the 2nd place team trophy.
In addition, the PTT Team won over five gold medals
JP Mestanza, representing Tiger Muay Thai (TMT) , won gold in the heavyweight blue belt division.
The TMT team, who were led by lead by professor Chris Vamosam, was also represented by Alex Schild.
