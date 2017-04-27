JIU JITSU: The 3rd annual Copa de Bangkok Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition was held at the Chantanayingyong Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Apr 22) with competitors from all throughout the Kingdom and Asean competing. Fighters from Hong Kong and Taiwan even got in the mix.

Thursday 27 April 2017, 11:47AM

JP Mestanza collects his gold.

Teams from Phuket also competed, with athletes from each team winning a division.

Lead by professor Marcio Cesar Gracinha, AKA Thailand won seven medals total; four gold, two bronze and one silver.

Phuket Top Team (PTT), who were led by Professor Olavo Abreu, brought an “army” of about 18 competitors and earned the 2nd place team trophy.

In addition, the PTT Team won over five gold medals

JP Mestanza, representing Tiger Muay Thai (TMT) , won gold in the heavyweight blue belt division.

The TMT team, who were led by lead by professor Chris Vamosam, was also represented by Alex Schild.