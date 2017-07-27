PHUKET: Funeral services for long-term Phuket expat Kevan Thompson will be held at Wat Chlaong this Saturday (July 29), followed by a celebration of his life to be held at The Green Man.

Thursday 27 July 2017, 03:55PM

Kevan Thompson with his beloved Bam Bam. Photo: Supplied

Mr Thompson a British national born in Zambia 60 years ago, was the well known, much respected and much loved co-founder of the well-known Phuket Scuba Club, located opposite The Boathouse in Kata, some 24 years ago.

As one of the oldest dive tour operators on the island, Phuket Scuba Club has not only been bestowed the TripAdvisor Certificate of Exellence but also entered in TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame.

Mr Thompson passed away on Tuesday from complications brought on by ongoing health issues.

The funeral ceremony at Wat Chalong (Sala 2) on Saturday will take place at 5pm and the cremation at 6pm.

All are welcome to join a celebration of Kevan’s life, to be held at The Green Man on Patak Rd west of Chalong Circle, his wife Chantal told The Phuket News.

“For those who want to celebrate Kev’s life, a welcome fruit punch and canapes will be kindly provided by Nui and Howard at The GreenMan. Everyone is welcome,” she said.