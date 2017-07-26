Sumalee Lertwilai and her “boyfriend”, whose name police did not disclose, were charged with fraud and breaching the Computer Crime Act at Chalong Police Station last Wednesday (July 19).
They stand accused of cheating at least 10 local religious artifact dealers out of several million baht on their Facebook group, “Pumpuy Apple Shop - Sarika Linthong”.
The charges followed angry dealers filing a police complaint on July 18. (See story here.)
Ms Sumalee together with her boyfriend and a lawyer met with Chalong Police yesterday.
Both denied the charges, and said they would fight for their innocence in court.
Both of the accused paid B1mn each on bail.
