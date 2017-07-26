PHUKET: Two operators of a Facebook group accused of cheating religious artifact dealers in Phuket out of millions of baht by selling inferior items than claimed have been released on B1 million bail each.

The two were charged with fraud and breach of the Computer Crime Act after complaints from angry religious artifact dealers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sumalee Lertwilai and her “boyfriend”, whose name police did not disclose, were charged with fraud and breaching the Computer Crime Act at Chalong Police Station last Wednesday (July 19).

They stand accused of cheating at least 10 local religious artifact dealers out of several million baht on their Facebook group, “Pumpuy Apple Shop - Sarika Linthong”.

The charges followed angry dealers filing a police complaint on July 18. (See story here.)

Ms Sumalee together with her boyfriend and a lawyer met with Chalong Police yesterday.

Both denied the charges, and said they would fight for their innocence in court.

Both of the accused paid B1mn each on bail.