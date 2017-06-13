Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

PHUKET: A deputy national police chief for the country will take up the post of Royal Thai Police Region 8 Commander, based in Phuket, while the previous commander is investigated for alleged corruption by involvement with “pay-for-promotions” with his ranks.

police, corruption, crime,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 01:52PM

Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, based in Phuket, has been moved to an inactive post pending an investigation into alleged corruption by involvement with ‘pay-for-promotions’ with his ranks.
Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, based in Phuket, has been moved to an inactive post pending an investigation into alleged corruption by involvement with ‘pay-for-promotions’ with his ranks.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner General Pol Lt Gen Thanet Pinmuangngam will take the post of Acting Commander of the Region 8 Police, The Phuket News confirmed this morning (June 13).

The announcement follows national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda yesterday (June 12) ordering Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato to move to an inactive post at the Royal Thai Police “Operations Center” in Bangkok.

The order itself recognises that the Gen Tesa is under investigation following allegations by Wittaya Kaewparadai, the former head of People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), that Region 8 Police engaged in corrupt practices by allowing promotions and positions to be “bought and sold”.

Mr Wittaya alleged that positions available to be bought ranged from Inspector to Deputy Commander of the Region 8 Police.

However, the transfer order comes while Gen Tesa is on an “inspection tour” in China, The Phuket News has confirmed.

“He will present himself for investigation by Office of Inspector General Office in Bangkok soon,” a source in Region 8 Police told The Phuket News this morning (June 13).

BIS

“All results of the investigation must be reported to Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Gen Chakthip Chaijinda within 15 days,” the source confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon also confirmed the news today, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

That confirmation, however, came less than 24 hours after Gen Prawit expressed confidence the allegation was unfounded.

“I have confidence in my subordinates that everything is above-board,” Gen Prawit was quoted as saying on Monday. If anyone was aware of any such wrongdoing they should report it, he said.

“I have no idea how anyone could have bought positions. Deception would have to be a factor. Proper procedure is that appointments are proposed to the police chief,” he said.

Mr Witthaya on Tuesday reaffirmed that his previous comments about police position brokering were true.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 13 June 2017 - 14:53:14

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all.
Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague did last year who after his arrest/release abroad was welcomed back like a hero at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Of course, the same counts for moves to inactive posts.

How many thai Government officials by now are parked at inactive posts?
Sure there is registration of all these good for nothing.
Same as TAT 'registers'.
It must cost Thailand monthly billions.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.