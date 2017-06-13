PHUKET: A deputy national police chief for the country will take up the post of Royal Thai Police Region 8 Commander, based in Phuket, while the previous commander is investigated for alleged corruption by involvement with “pay-for-promotions” with his ranks.

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 01:52PM

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner General Pol Lt Gen Thanet Pinmuangngam will take the post of Acting Commander of the Region 8 Police, The Phuket News confirmed this morning (June 13).

The announcement follows national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda yesterday (June 12) ordering Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato to move to an inactive post at the Royal Thai Police “Operations Center” in Bangkok.

The order itself recognises that the Gen Tesa is under investigation following allegations by Wittaya Kaewparadai, the former head of People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), that Region 8 Police engaged in corrupt practices by allowing promotions and positions to be “bought and sold”.

Mr Wittaya alleged that positions available to be bought ranged from Inspector to Deputy Commander of the Region 8 Police.

However, the transfer order comes while Gen Tesa is on an “inspection tour” in China, The Phuket News has confirmed.

“He will present himself for investigation by Office of Inspector General Office in Bangkok soon,” a source in Region 8 Police told The Phuket News this morning (June 13).

“All results of the investigation must be reported to Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Gen Chakthip Chaijinda within 15 days,” the source confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon also confirmed the news today, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

That confirmation, however, came less than 24 hours after Gen Prawit expressed confidence the allegation was unfounded.

“I have confidence in my subordinates that everything is above-board,” Gen Prawit was quoted as saying on Monday. If anyone was aware of any such wrongdoing they should report it, he said.

“I have no idea how anyone could have bought positions. Deception would have to be a factor. Proper procedure is that appointments are proposed to the police chief,” he said.

Mr Witthaya on Tuesday reaffirmed that his previous comments about police position brokering were true.