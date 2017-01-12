Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket ready to celebrate Children’s Day

PHUKET: A flurry of activities are being organised across Phuket for this Saturday (Jan 14) as the nation celebrates Children’s Day, held on the second Saturday of January every year.

Thursday 12 January 2017, 12:23PM

No matter what age, this Saturday (Jan 14) is kid's big day out. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
No matter what age, this Saturday (Jan 14) is kid's big day out. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket, along with the rest of the country, will host activities at many government offices and hotels across the island.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa will host activities at the Phuket Deep Sea Port from 7:30am to 3pm.

Children and families will have the chance to go on board the Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Sai Buri and join in a range of fun activities.

Navy rescue teams will perform a helicopter sea rescue, airlifting “victims” from the sea, among other drills.

The Phuket Aquarium, also at Cape Panwa, is offering free entry to all children to enter the exhibition centre from 9am to 3pm.

In addition to the popular marine life displays, which include a walk-through “sea tunnel’, will be children’s activities and games.

In Phuket Town, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) and the Phuket Provincial Office together will host a children’s fair in front of Phuket Provincial Hall from 8am to 12:30pm.

The fair will include traditional Thai children’s games and activities, exhibitions, food and gifts to be handed out to the kids.

The fair will also have on display an exhibition explaining the Royal duties and achievements of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

PPAO Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Watcharin Patomwatthanapong said, “Children in Phuket are the future of the whole country, and we would like to see children at the fair so they can take part in Children’s Day activities. By taking part in such activities, children learn positive ways to be part of the community and to live and work in society.”

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan will also has a special opportunity for budding top-level administrators.

“Children will be allowed to sit in the Governor’s chair – my chair – in the Governor’s Office… for this one day only,” he laughed.

In Patong, Patong Municipality will hold its festivities at Loma Park on the Patong beachfront from 8:30am onwards. The park will be host to an array of exhibitions, competitions, games, food and live entertainment on more than six stages set up in the park. There will also be more than 4,000 gifts handed out to children.

Meanwhile, Kata-Karon Municipality hold its Children’s Day celebrations from 7:30am onwards at the Nong Harn public park (the lake near Phuket Square).

In Chalong, activities will be centred at the Chalong Municipality offices off Luang Por Chuan Rd from 8am to 2 pm.

“There will be many activities, games, food and gifts for kids,” Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphol told The Phuket News.

“This year we expect more than 3,000 childen to come and enjoy the events here in Chalong,” he added.

At the southern end of the island, Children’s Day festivities will be held by Nai Harn Lake from 10am to 5pm.

“We will have many games and fun activities for kids, and 200 bicycles will be given away as lucky draw prizes,” Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos explained.

“We will also have a Navy helicopter on show that children will have the chance to sit in,” he added.

The Nai Harn festivities will also feature a great variety of food stalls, Mayor Aroon said.

“We will also have exhibitions featuring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun,” he added.

The Prince of Songkla University (PSU) along with Kathu Municipality will host combined festivities from 7am to midday the PSU Phuket Campus off Wichi Songkram Rd, while Phuket Rajabaht University will host activities at its campus in Rassada from 8am onwards.

In Cherng Talay, Canal Village at Laguna Phuket will be the centre of activities from 8am to midday, with three stages, a puppet theatre, a classic photo booth, a Merry-Go-Round and a magic show.

Kids Mania at RPM will be hosting a fun afternoon for Kids on the day from 2-6pm, with lots of exciting activities for the children as well as for the parents. There will also be a barbecue to keep you full while your children play and have fun, as well as a table top sale with plenty of food and drink. More information here.

Phuket Boat Lagoon will celebrate Children's Day at Boat Arcade Playground from 10.00am to 2.00pm. Bring your kids for a fun filled day at Boat Arcade and join the activities that is in store for the kids. More information here.

 

                                                                              – Mukdawan Janyaporn and Nattarika Akekeaw

 

 
