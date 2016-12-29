Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket readies for for New Year long, long weekend shutdown

PHUKET: Most of the key government offices across Phuket will start shutting down from tomorrow (Dec 30) as the nation heads into a five-day holiday for the New Year.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 02:25PM

This year the Royal Thai Government has decreed two extra days – next Monday and Tuesday (Jan 2-3) – to be public holidays to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on Oct 13.

The decree brings the total number of public holidays for the New Year festive period to five, from Dec 31 through to Jan 3.

The move also allows many Thais to head back to their home provinces to celebrate the New Year with family, with the bulk of the populace returning to work next Wednesday (Jan 4).

Government offices such as the Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed, as will main branches of banks, but with some bank branches in shopping malls remaining open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed tomorrow (Dec 30) in lieu of the extra public holiday granted by the Cabinet next Tuesday, and as such will re-open next Tuesday (Jan 3).

For news tips and emergencies, contact us as follows:

• The Phuket News – click here

• Live 89.5 – click here

• Phuket News TV – click here

• Novesti Phuketa – click here

• Puji Dao Xinwen – click here

For enquiries about our upcoming Thai-language newspaper Khao Phuket, which will launch on Jan 6, email here.

 

 
Kurt | 29 December 2016 - 14:46:54

How about Immigration 90 day report?

