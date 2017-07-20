PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has instructed officials throughout Phuket to make sure that activities held to commemorate HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s 65th birthday next week are respectful and appropriate.

Thursday 20 July 2017, 10:09AM

The order was handed down by Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Kritsada Boonrach, who held a video conference with provincial governors nationwide on Monday (July 17), Gov Norraphat said.

This year is the first that HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday will be publicly celebrated on July 28 following its declaration as a public holiday in April. (See story here.)

“Activities are to be held from July 24-31, and will be in the interest of the public with the emphasis on promoting unity. At present, 1,142 charitable activities have been organised nationwide,” Gov Norraphat said.

“During this period across the nation we will host activities that exhibit our royal history and royal events,” he added.

A merit-making ceremony and multifaith ceremonies will held at Phuket Provincial Hall, and at other appropriate locations in Phuket during the week, Gov Norraphat said.

People will be invited to Provincial Hall and other appropriate locations in Phuket to sign books of blessings for His Majesty, he added.

A mass clean-up around 12 beach areas throughout Phuket will be held from July 27-29 under the “Keep Phuket clean by our hands and our hearts” campaign.

Other activities will be held at various locations across the island, including a merit-making ceremonies at Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town’s old government quarter as well as charitable activities and multifaith ceremonies at Saphan Hin.

There will also be a singing performance in front of Satree Phuket School and the planting of 2,865 saplings over five rai at a mangrove forest at Baan Tha Sak in Thalang, Gov Norraphat said.

“On July 29, at 5:30am, there will be a walking and running event commemorating His Majesty The King’s birthday in front of Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket (at Saphan Hin),” he noted.

People from all walks of life are invited to join to participate in the activities, Gov Norraphat said.

“The activities are to commemorate His Majesty The King’s 65th birthday. All activities must be properly organised to be perfect and most honourable,” he concluded.