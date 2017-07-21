MARATHON: The Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket office have come together with related government agencies to organise the “Phuketron 2017” marathon event.

Sunday 23 July 2017, 11:00AM

Officials speak a the meeting to announce the ‘Phuketron 2017’. Photo: PR Dept

Set to take place over December 8-10, 2017, the inaugural Phuketron will feature a marathon which will take runners from Saphan Hin Park, through Phuket Old Town, past Chalong Temple and finish at Promthep Cape.

Details of the Phuketron 2017 were announced at a meeting held among various government agencies on July 11 to ensure preparedness for local traffic management and security for tourists and runners participating in the event.

Mr Wirat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket office said that Phuketron 2017 was being held to the island’s tourist industry and attractions.