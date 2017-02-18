The haul was netted at the Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, at the northen tip of the island, at 7:30pm.
“Officials randomly check buses and vehicles entering Phuket,” said Lt Col Thawat Tansakun of the Tha Chatchai Police.
“We found one passenger on the bus, Apisi Ya, 26, acting suspiciously, so called him off the bus for questioning and searched his belongings ,” he added.
Apisi, a Narathiwat native, now faces charges of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Col Thawat confirmed.
Be the first to comment.