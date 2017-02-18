Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police seize 1,300 meth pills on bus from Malaysian border

PHUKET: Police conducting a random check on a bus arriving in Phuket from Sungai Kolok on the Malaysian border Narathiwat yesterday evening (Feb 17) seized 1,938 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills heading onto the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 February 2017, 04:49PM

The haul was netted at the Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, at the northen tip of the island, at 7:30pm.

“Officials randomly check buses and vehicles entering Phuket,” said Lt Col Thawat Tansakun of the Tha Chatchai Police.

“We found one passenger on the bus, Apisi Ya, 26, acting suspiciously, so called him off the bus for questioning and searched his belongings ,” he added.

Apisi, a Narathiwat native, now faces charges of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Col Thawat confirmed.

 

 
