Phuket police search for cause of death of migrant worker newborn, 20 days old

PHUKET: Police are waiting for doctors at Thalang Hospital to confirm the cause of death of a 20-day-old baby at a workers’ camp for Myanmar nationals in Pa Khlok last night (Jan 24).

Wednesday 25 January 2017, 02:48PM

Rescue workers enter the shack where the newborn died. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

Capt Chatree Choowichein of the Thalang Police was called to the camp, in Soi Nayao, at 10:30pm.

Police and rescue workers found a baby girl on the mattress in a workers’ shack, the home of

31-year-old new mother who police named only as “Ms Soo”.

Ms Soo explained that her baby, who had yet to be given a name, was born at Thalang Hospital on Jan 4.

“I breastfed her at 6pm. She choked while drinking my milk and vomited several times, but after that she was okay,” she said.

“She slept, and it was not until 10I that I found that she was not breathing,” a distressed and frightened Ms Soo said.

The babe’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, where it is confirmed dead upon arrival.

“We are waiting for Thalang Hospital to confirm the cause of death,” was all Capt Chatree would say.