PHUKET: Police are investigating a man who has been reported for breaking into several houses in the Patak Villa neighbourhood in Chalong and committing acts to scare homeowners, most recently last Saturday night (July 22).

Thursday 27 July 2017, 05:53PM

The man was caught on CCTV entering a property in Patak Villa late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Photo: supplied

On Tuesday (July 25), Facebook user, Sanna Hakala, posted three pictures and a 41 second CCTV video along with text in both English and Thai warning others of the man and asking for anyone who recognises him to report him to police.

The video, which Ms Hakala told The Phuket News was from Saturday night or early morning of Sunday (July 23), shows a man wearing a cap tilting his head sideways, in what appears to be an attempt to avoid the CCTV camera, before moving the camera downwards.

“[My friends] live in my house during high season. The same guy has been harassing them before. The photos of the guy wearing a hoodie is from them. The picture of his face [from the video] is from the time I was there,” Ms Hakala told The Phuket News.

“Our door was locked and somehow he still got in. He was inside the house for about 10 minutes before I woke up (I can compare times from CCTV) and he woke me up by holding a flash light above my eyes,” said Ms Hakala.

“I know he went to a few houses in Patak Villa, where my friends lived before. They do not have CCTV, so no photos,” she added.

“He has been outside one house touching women’s underwear, and went into two other houses. But like I said, no proof,” she said.

Ms Hakala reported the incident to Chalong Police on Sunday.

Despite news reports and social media users stating that the man has been arrested by police, Ms Hakala said today (July 27), “Police have not told me if they have caught him or not, but I heard at least one other guy was caught. However this was not the same guy. I saw pictures.”

Sub-inspector of Chalong Police Capt Somkiet Sarasin, who is in charge of the case, was unavailable for comment.

However, Snr Sgt Maj Jittrakorn Chimnate of the Chalong Police, who Ms Hakala said helped her file the report, said that the suspect has not been arrested.

In the post, Ms Hakala said in English and in Thai:

“Chalong, Phuket area beware of this creeper! This man has terrorized foreign women in Patak Villa now for some years. He will peep through your windows, trick your door locks and come in to your house when you are sleeping. He will stand next to your bed and point a flash light in to your eyes until you wake up. He will then run out when you scream and no one has been able to stop or catch him by now. He is not only targeting foreign women living alone but has also entered a house where a woman lived with her boyfriend and he was home at the time. He was also peeping through windows to a house where a family lived with a child. He has not stolen anything from the houses he has entered.

“The local police has been informed several times but they seem to be unable to also locate or even name this man.

“If you have any idea who this man is or have had similar experience before then please contact the Chalong police station directly.

“Also be aware that he might target other housing villages in Phuket also and might target other women (not only foreign) as well.”

The post received comments from others reportedly living in the Chalong area recounting similar experiences, although it has not been confirmed whether they are incidents involving the same suspect.