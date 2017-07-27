Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

PHUKET: Police are investigating a man who has been reported for breaking into several houses in the Patak Villa neighbourhood in Chalong and committing acts to scare homeowners, most recently last Saturday night (July 22).

Shela Riva

Thursday 27 July 2017, 05:53PM

The man was caught on CCTV entering a property in Patak Villa late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Photo: supplied
The man was caught on CCTV entering a property in Patak Villa late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Photo: supplied

On Tuesday (July 25), Facebook user, Sanna Hakala, posted three pictures and a 41 second CCTV video along with text in both English and Thai warning others of the man and asking for anyone who recognises him to report him to police.

The video, which Ms Hakala told The Phuket News was from Saturday night or early morning of Sunday (July 23), shows a man wearing a cap tilting his head sideways, in what appears to be an attempt to avoid the CCTV camera, before moving the camera downwards.

[My friends] live in my house during high season. The same guy has been harassing them before. The photos of the guy wearing a hoodie is from them. The picture of his face [from the video] is from the time I was there,” Ms Hakala told The Phuket News.

“Our door was locked and somehow he still got in. He was inside the house for about 10 minutes before I woke up (I can compare times from CCTV) and he woke me up by holding a flash light above my eyes,” said Ms Hakala.

“I know he went to a few houses in Patak Villa, where my friends lived before. They do not have CCTV, so no photos,” she added.

“He has been outside one house touching women’s underwear, and went into two other houses. But like I said, no proof,” she said.

Ms Hakala reported the incident to Chalong Police on Sunday.

Despite news reports and social media users stating that the man has been arrested by police, Ms Hakala said today (July 27), “Police have not told me if they have caught him or not, but I heard at least one other guy was caught. However this was not the same guy. I saw pictures.”

C and C Marine

Sub-inspector of Chalong Police Capt Somkiet Sarasin, who is in charge of the case, was unavailable for comment.

However, Snr Sgt Maj Jittrakorn Chimnate of the Chalong Police, who Ms Hakala said helped her file the report, said that the suspect has not been arrested.

In the post, Ms Hakala said in English and in Thai:

“Chalong, Phuket area beware of this creeper! This man has terrorized foreign women in Patak Villa now for some years. He will peep through your windows, trick your door locks and come in to your house when you are sleeping. He will stand next to your bed and point a flash light in to your eyes until you wake up. He will then run out when you scream and no one has been able to stop or catch him by now. He is not only targeting foreign women living alone but has also entered a house where a woman lived with her boyfriend and he was home at the time. He was also peeping through windows to a house where a family lived with a child. He has not stolen anything from the houses he has entered.

“The local police has been informed several times but they seem to be unable to also locate or even name this man.

“If you have any idea who this man is or have had similar experience before then please contact the Chalong police station directly.

“Also be aware that he might target other housing villages in Phuket also and might target other women (not only foreign) as well.”

The post received comments from others reportedly living in the Chalong area recounting similar experiences, although it has not been confirmed whether they are incidents involving the same suspect.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

44,after you tried both already,its your choice of course.Personally i have no experience with both of them....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Eagle; You and Jor 12 may enjoy learning from backpackers, I myself like the bar set just a little higher, nothing wrong with that scene but I'm j...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Of course did the troll no.44,who was born with a golden spoon in his mouth,never do a backpack trip!Maybe one of the reason why his view of the world...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi opinioated farang, we are just finalising the main spondsor, but registration should open some time next week, look out for the email. Matt Pond...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

My My Ive hit a nerve with tweedle dee & tweedle dum with the backpacker comment, must have been too close to home for them....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Jor 12; get your facts right I never said what you claim, that may have been Rorri, big night at the bar last night??, backpackers are by very definit...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

When is registration starting? ...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

Koh Kalok is part of Mu Koh Chumphon National Park and the speedboat should had have got the license and the authorization from the DNP to enter into ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

Oh... so there is no real program...just another corny "awareness" effort. You want a good example of wastewater heading to the sea Mr. Gov...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.