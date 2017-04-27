The body of Scott Robert Townsend, from the Isle of Man, was recovered by rescue workers after a search was mounted when it was reported that he was last seen entering the water in what appeared to be a drunken state. (See story here.)
“The Emergency Department of Patong Hospital confirmed the cause of death as drowning,” Capt Yingyong of the Patong Police told The Phuket News.
“We cannot confirm whether there was alcohol in his system, but his actions before he entered the water were described as those of an intoxicated person,” Capt Yingyong said.
According to police, Mr Townsend had arrived in Phuket on April 15 and was set to depart on April 22, the day after his body was found.
