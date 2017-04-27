PHUKET: Police have deemed the death of the 37-year-old British man pulled from water at the southern end of Patong Beach last Friday (April 21) as a “drowning”.

Thursday 27 April 2017, 12:05PM

Police have deemed the death of 37-year-old British tourist Scott Robert Townsend, from Douglas on the Isle of Man, as a 'drunken drowning'. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Scott Robert Townsend, from the Isle of Man, was recovered by rescue workers after a search was mounted when it was reported that he was last seen entering the water in what appeared to be a drunken state. (See story here.)

“The Emergency Department of Patong Hospital confirmed the cause of death as drowning,” Capt Yingyong of the Patong Police told The Phuket News.

“We cannot confirm whether there was alcohol in his system, but his actions before he entered the water were described as those of an intoxicated person,” Capt Yingyong said.

According to police, Mr Townsend had arrived in Phuket on April 15 and was set to depart on April 22, the day after his body was found.