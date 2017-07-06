Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket plays host to 2017 Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair

PHUKET: The opening ceremony for the biggest hotel worker fair in southern Thailand, the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, took place at 3pm yesterday (July 5) with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presiding over the event.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 6 July 2017, 02:18PM

The fair, which is to be held from July 5 to 7, from 10am to 10pm at Central Festival East, features booths selling hotel and tourism products, special price tours and spa packages, house and kitchenware, and food and beverage products.

It also features various competitions such wedding flower arrangements, spa floating flower arrangements, spa bed decor, fruit and vegetable carving, cooking using local ingredients, and best cocktail and bartender.

The opening ceremony was held with participation from the Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, Ms Anoma Wongyai; Director of the Department of Skill Development Phuket, Ms Aree Thechawanto; President of the Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), Dr Kritsada Tansakul; and Managing Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Ms Noppamart Wattanaleangjai.

“The tourist industry is the main economic industry for Phuket and the Andaman region so developing the standard of service is essential so that we can continue to compete with other countries,” said Gov Norraphat.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“It is easy to see why Thailand continues to rank highly in the world’s tourism rankings, and these rankings do not only take into account natural resources and convenient transportation, but also the quality of services and professionalism of service providers,” he added.

“Due to the development of Asean, those working in Phuket’s tourism industry have to develop themselves to be the best service providers,” Gov Norraphat concluded.

Dr Kritsada added that the Andaman Hotelier Phuket was held with co-operation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), Phuket Tourist Association, Patong Hotels Association, Food and Beverage Managers Club, Phuket Chief Engineer Club, Personnel Management Association of Phuket, Housekeeping Club Phuket and Andaman, Phuket Spa Association, Phuket Andaman Culinary Club and Software Industry Promotion Agency (Public Organisation).  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

It sounds like a spoiled boy for me, but good that he did not get hurt, so then no harm has happened, is the money someone is`s ? Or free school a so...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

The CCTV doesn't cover the accident and that's the reason why the are able to make up any story. But fact is many kids from the same class con...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

So I am sure the CCTV will vindicate them fully.. Of course if they dont want to share that with the parents then.... ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

The woman who owns that website is in UK and could not give a rat's whisker if Thai authorities sue her. She is one of the "Samui Gaggle"...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

R Sole-''painted by drugged up workers''Another comment with baseless accusations published here....(Read More)

Phuket tourism leader urges steps against corrupt officials in migrant worker crackdown

Unbelievable...and Mr Bhurritt sits on the Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Development Board? His concern is that it will affect production costs and the...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii...it was common knowledge. Try google to start with. Then Hansard report when the Bill was introduced. You can also compare the profits of C...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12 "As to the changes to CTP in NSW, this was designed to reign in the exorbitant profits being made by Insurance Companies and to clamp down ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

CaptB...Check out the legal requirements for Third Party Motor Vehicle Accident Insurance in Thailand then the other classes available. The Compen...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.