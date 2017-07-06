PHUKET: The opening ceremony for the biggest hotel worker fair in southern Thailand, the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, took place at 3pm yesterday (July 5) with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presiding over the event.

Thursday 6 July 2017, 02:18PM

The fair, which is to be held from July 5 to 7, from 10am to 10pm at Central Festival East, features booths selling hotel and tourism products, special price tours and spa packages, house and kitchenware, and food and beverage products.

It also features various competitions such wedding flower arrangements, spa floating flower arrangements, spa bed decor, fruit and vegetable carving, cooking using local ingredients, and best cocktail and bartender.

The opening ceremony was held with participation from the Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, Ms Anoma Wongyai; Director of the Department of Skill Development Phuket, Ms Aree Thechawanto; President of the Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), Dr Kritsada Tansakul; and Managing Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Ms Noppamart Wattanaleangjai.

“The tourist industry is the main economic industry for Phuket and the Andaman region so developing the standard of service is essential so that we can continue to compete with other countries,” said Gov Norraphat.

“It is easy to see why Thailand continues to rank highly in the world’s tourism rankings, and these rankings do not only take into account natural resources and convenient transportation, but also the quality of services and professionalism of service providers,” he added.

“Due to the development of Asean, those working in Phuket’s tourism industry have to develop themselves to be the best service providers,” Gov Norraphat concluded.

Dr Kritsada added that the Andaman Hotelier Phuket was held with co-operation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), Phuket Tourist Association, Patong Hotels Association, Food and Beverage Managers Club, Phuket Chief Engineer Club, Personnel Management Association of Phuket, Housekeeping Club Phuket and Andaman, Phuket Spa Association, Phuket Andaman Culinary Club and Software Industry Promotion Agency (Public Organisation).