PHUKET: Phuket has launched a ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project aimed at tackling the island’s ongoing rubbish and wastewater problems.

Thursday 27 July 2017, 10:20AM

Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at the launch of the project. Photo: PR Dept

The launch of the new ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project was announced yesterday (July 25) at a press conference held at the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town and presided over by Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Director of the Phuket Natural Resources and Environment Office Mr Kasem Sukwaree, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam, deputy chief of the Phuket Health Office Dr Prapornsri Narinrak and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “Environmental problems are ones that have a major impact on Phuket, and this is especially the case with wastewater released into the sea and the overwhelming amount of rubbish. These problems must be solved urgently as they damage the tourism image and island’s scenery. This leads to people’s lives also being affected.

“This project we are launching today aims to make teach people about our concerns so they understand the problems we face with regards to environmental issues.

“People can take part in this project by not only taking part in clean-up activities, but by also keeping an eye out for rubbish and wastewater being released into the sea in Phuket,” said Gov Norraphat.

“The first thing people can do to participate in this project is focus on waste from their homes. People should eat all the food on their plates, they should not throw out food.

“They should always make sure that rubbish goes in bins, not on the floor,” Gov Norraphat added.

Phuket currently sees an average of 850 tons of rubbish collected per day, an amount which is increasing by 7% per year.