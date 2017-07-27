Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

PHUKET: Phuket has launched a ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project aimed at tackling the island’s ongoing rubbish and wastewater problems.

environment, natural-resources, pollution, tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 27 July 2017, 10:20AM

Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at the launch of the project. Photo: PR Dept
Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at the launch of the project. Photo: PR Dept

The launch of the new ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project was announced yesterday (July 25) at a press conference held at the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town and presided over by Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Director of the Phuket Natural Resources and Environment Office Mr Kasem Sukwaree, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam, deputy chief of the Phuket Health Office Dr Prapornsri Narinrak and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “Environmental problems are ones that have a major impact on Phuket, and this is especially the case with wastewater released into the sea and the overwhelming amount of rubbish. These problems must be solved urgently as they damage the tourism image and island’s scenery. This leads to people’s lives also being affected.

“This project we are launching today aims to make teach people about our concerns so they understand the problems we face with regards to environmental issues.

C and C Marine

“People can take part in this project by not only taking part in clean-up activities, but by also keeping an eye out for rubbish and wastewater being released into the sea in Phuket,” said Gov Norraphat.

“The first thing people can do to participate in this project is focus on waste from their homes. People should eat all the food on their plates, they should not throw out food.

“They should always make sure that rubbish goes in bins, not on the floor,” Gov Norraphat added.

Phuket currently sees an average of 850 tons of rubbish collected per day, an amount which is increasing by 7% per year.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Stranded sea turtles give Phuket lifeguards an extra job in monsoon season

BenPendejo...the dicarding/loss of fishing gear is endemic worldwide. For example, the National Marine Fisheries Service reported an average of 11 en...(Read More)

Big plans for Phang Nga National Park

Everyone agree that local folks in small retail shops, restaurants and local tour and boat operators should get benefit from eco-tourism in Marine Nat...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong

OzGeoff... pretty much common sense really. If at the time of the original article, the disclaimer was in place his name was not published out of resp...(Read More)

Aussie ‘Solo Man’ Mark Coutelas arrested for meth, again

Quality Aussie who needs returning to Australia and having his passport revoked!!...(Read More)

Yingluck raps regime for assets seizure

The good thing about Yingluck was that she was democratically elected. At least as democratically Thailand does things. It's probably true that ...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

"Penniless backpackers"-pure prejudice!Not a surprise that this statement comes from the troll no.44....(Read More)

Yingluck raps regime for assets seizure

I am afraid the authorities are determined to make Yingluck a sacrificial goat. She has already been charged and convicted before her trial. Meanwhile...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong

Jor12: Then they should have removed the disclaimer :-) I was not concerned about muayfanaticxxx naming the person only the sloppiness of the paper....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Paully44...where did I say that I ..."know the mindset of all these "penniless" backpackers (to use your incorrect description?). Most ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.