PHUKET: More than 3,000 people turned out to honour the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Dec 5), taking part in the Bike for Dad event from Nai Harn to Phuket Town.

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 10:04AM

As part of the event, more than one million marine animals were released in honour of the late monarch, who died on October 13.

December 5 marked the late King Bhumibol’s birthday. The monarch was to turn 89 years old yesterday.

The day is also celebrated throughout the country as Father’s Day, in honour of the late HM King Bhumibol, widely regarded as the “Father of the Nation”.

The event yesterday began at 6am with Royal Thai Navy Third Area Commander Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and officials leading off the cycling event at Nai Harn lake.

“December 5 is the birthday anniversary of the late HM King Bhumibol. As a way to express our loyalty and gratitude, Rawai Municipality, Royal Thai Navy Third Area of Command and Andaman Rotary is holding this Father’s Day event,” Mayor Aroon said during his opening address.

“As part of this event, people can enjoy an exhibition of the late King’s life and achievements and have the chance to express their condolences.”

After the official ceremonies, the crowd released 1.1 millions marine animals into the lake, which runs to the sea via nearby Nai Harn beach, to honour the late King.

Then thousands of cyclists pedalled off to conclude the 42km route from Nai Harn Lake in Rawai to Laem Promthep, Phuket’s iconic and tourist-popular southernmost tip, and on to Saphan Hin on the outskirts of Phuket Town, where people gathered to make merit and give alms to monks.