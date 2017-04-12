PHUKET: The island last night passed its first 24 hours of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign with zero deaths, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office has reported.

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 10:48AM

However nine people were reported injured in eight accidents across the island during the 24-hour period for Day One of the campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (April 11).

Five of the accidents were in Kathu District, which includes Patong and Kamala, and the remaining three accidents were in Muang District, which which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

All people injured were in motorbike collisions with a variety of vehicles, including a pickup truck, a van and a car.

The news comes after Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday officially opened a road-safety centre at the Phuket Highways Office and staged a ceremony to launch the Seven Days campaign at the Phuket Checkpoint onto the island at Tha Chatcchai.

At the Phuket Checkpoint, Gov Norraphat told police and other officers, “Be strict on focusing on road safety, but keep a ‘service mind’ to bring happiness for people and to help promote the good image of Phuket during Songkran.”

At the road-safety centre opening, Governor Norraphat also noted, “Each year during the long holidays for Songkran there are lots of road users. Road accidents are a national problem that every government office must work together against in order to prevent any deaths and damage, and also to help make it easier for road users travelling back to their hometowns during the festival.”

Phuket Highways Office Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii explained that that road-safety command centre serves several functions, not just to receive reports for all road safety incidents, including accidents, in Phuket during the campaign.

“We also carry out emergency repairs to ensure road lights, traffic lights and warning signals are working, especially at night.

“And we provide advice to motorists about which routes are the best to take in Phuket and

and western areas of Phang Nga, including Thai Muang, so they can reach their destinations safely and quickly,” he said.

The Phuket Highways Office can be called at 076-212179.

The Phuket News was told that officers will be on duty to answer the phone during the public holidays and over the weekend.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub