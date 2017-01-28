Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Opinion: Waiting for the dust to settle on Phuket illegal hotel demolition threat

PHUKET: Governor Chockchai’s recent announcement, that 860 “illegal hotels” in Phuket – 63% of all hotels on the island – must register as hotels before Jan 31 or face demolition, seems pretty clear cut.

Sunday 29 January 2017, 08:00AM

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan. Photo: PR Dept

It appears, however, that the current Governor’s “amnesty”, ending on Jan 31, appears to have been in effect for many years – how else could 860 large buildings have been constructed and used as hotels for all these years with few, if any, operators attracting the significant punishments proscribed for those operating illegal hotels? According to Hotel Act of 2008, anyone who operates a “Hotel” without a licence is liable for a fine of B20,000, a B10,000 fine for each day of the illicit operation, and up to one year in prison.

It will be interesting to see what effect the Governor’s ultimatum will have. According to their own statements the government has identified all of the “illegal hotels” so after the deadline it should be simply matter of checking those who registered off the list and sending the bulldozers out to knock down the rest.

However, there is one significant factor that makes this threat ring hollow. A Ministerial Regulation (MR) announced in August 2016, to make it easier for more property owners to obtain a hotel licence, which gives owners of existing buildings five years to complete an application to register the building as a hotel (two years if the building requires structural modification). So even if every “illegal hotel” registers by the deadline, they will still not have to meet any hotel building codes for at least another five years. And that’s just the time limit for the application to be completed – who knows how much longer it could take the Ministry of Interior to process 860 detailed applications?

So while the Governor talks tough on this issue, it seems highly unlikely that it will have much effect on the current status quo, at least not for another five years when the MR requirement comes into effect. So if the hotels register, the Governor can claim victory while simply kicking the can of real reform down the road for his distant successor to deal with.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how many operators take advantage of the amnesty, because those that don’t should be easily identified by the Governor, and if he sticks to his word, be prosecuted and face significant fines and custodial terms as mandated by the Hotel Act.

 

 
