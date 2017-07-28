Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Opinion: The difference transparency makes

PHUKET: The death of Canadian Muay Thai fighter Matthew Richardson this week has shone a light on how Phuket police handle their relations with the press – compared with their counterparts on Koh Tao.

Sunday 30 July 2017, 09:00AM

New Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Ironically, both Phuket police and those on Koh Tao operate under Region 8 Police; yes, they have the same bosses, who are actually headquartered on Phuket.

Encouragingly, Phuket police, especially new Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech, are providing increasing access to the press about cases of concern to the international community.

Crucially, if they are not sure about details of the case, they now have started saying so.

Not taking this approach is what has made life hell for police on Koh Tao.

Recently, under great pressure from their bosses in Bangkok, Koh Tao Police were forced to stage a press conference to bring to light details from a slew of cases where a lack of public information had bred suspicion and allowed people the opportunity to accuse them of anything from incompetence to gross cover-ups – true or not.

In contrast, police in Phuket provide far more access, often far beyond that given to the press in Western countries.

This brings problems of its own, sometimes the press are given details of initial reports that are included in the police case file, but yet to substantiated or investigated by police.

Other times, the press is informed of details they really shouldn’t know, but could provide valuable insight in how to present the case details to the public.

This can also restrict access, as it is up to the officer who either responded to the initial report, or is conducting the investigation, to release information to the media.

Even police superintendents are often unaware of case details and refer reporters to the investigating officer, who could be asleep if he were on the graveyard shift… or busy investigating the case itself.

The Phuket News gives kudos to the many police officers, some who even wake from their daytime sleep, to answer our questions.

With this in mind The Phuket News urges the police to have a spokesperson at each police station to provide clear details to the press on information that is to be made public. Other details can be rightfully restricted.

In this Phuket is leading the way; we do not need to wait for Bangkok’s blessing to move ahead with a better solution, but it should consistent across all police stations, including Koh Tao.

 

 
