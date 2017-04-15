PHUKET: The Phuket News continuously receives comments via its website and Facebook page from a number of foreigners complaining about how foreigners are the only people on the island that ever get stopped and fined by police – mainly for not wearing a helmet.

If Phuket expats and tourists think they are 'victimized' by being the only ones targeted in police campaigns, think again. Photo: Yutthawat Lekmak

This writer has absolutely no idea where these foreigners live their cocooned lives, but what is clear is that they need to get out more to see who actually gets checked for what and when. The Phuket News would like to ask these commenters if they have ever been stopped at a police checkpoint and asked to pee in a plastic container? These pots of pee are immediately tested for drug use. If the pee turns purple it’s positive, if it doesn’t change colour it’s negative.

Should one’s pee turn purple, heaven forbid – because these commenters presumably believe that no foreigners would even contemplate using recreational drugs while here on this paradise island – then action will be taken against you.

Police will prosecute those whose pee turns purple and according to the law, they will be fined, arrested, imprisoned and who knows... because these pee tests are rarely carried out on foreigners, but in some areas, where mainly Thais live, they are an every night occurrence.

Furthermore, have these commenters contemplated why certain areas, those inhabited mainly by foreigners, are clamped down on by police? This writer can guarantee that if anyone was to drive through an area mainly inhabited by foreigners, such as Kamala, Patong, Nai Harn or Rawai, at any given time of day or day of the week, he/she would witness the vast majority of foreigners riding motorbikes in these areas doing so without wearing a helmet, thus breaking the law. Is it really any wonder why police really target these areas when the foreigners routinely break the law.

For these commenters who frequently belittle the police for “only stopping and fining foreigners”, please, on any given night, go through a backstreet in Rassada, Srisoonthorn or Wichit and see how many checkpoints are specifically set up to test Thais, not only for riding without a helmet, but also for drug use. This might actually change your belief that you are the only ones ever stopped and fined for anything.

The Phuket News often criticizes the police, when they deserve it, but there are also many foreigners here that deserve criticism, as they appear to live their lives in a blinkered state.