Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: No more beating about the bush

PHUKET: The Phuket News has long debated whether the “comments” section of its website should cease, and in recent months, due to the nature of the comments being made, turning the comment option off has been seriously considered.

opinion,

The Phuket News

Monday 5 December 2016, 03:39PM

Some people simply can't resist comment-bashing others online. Image: The Phuket News / graphics
Some people simply can't resist comment-bashing others online. Image: The Phuket News / graphics

The purpose of the comments section is for readers to leave comments, questions, or provide feedback about stories, and also to encourage readers to get involved in discussions about “related” topics.

However, over time, some of the more frequent commentators are going well adrift of this true purpose.

The Phuket News could name those commentators, but that is unnecessary as they and other regular commentators know who they are.

These commentators no longer stick to the topic of the related article; they prefer to troll other commentators simply because they do not agree with their opinion.

Everybody has their own opinion, and just because one doesn’t agree with them doesn’t mean they are wrong, it’s their opinion and they are be entitled to it.

Editors at The Phuket News are at times flabbergasted at the levels at which some commentators stoop because they do not agree with another commentators comments.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Editors could moderate and reply to such commentators, as was a favourite pastime of the editor of a local news website that went offline earlier this year, but we simply don’t have the time or energy to burn on such action.

Some well-known websites have decided to completely remove the comments option from their websites for the reasons mentioned above. One such site, The Daily Dot, has turned them off because it became too hard to manage.

The Phuket News does receive a lot of comments that add value to a story, but sadly it receives more that add nothing and simply groan with hatred.

Turning the comments off is not what The Phuket News wants to do, but we are seriously considering it due to the puerile and bickering nature of so many of the comments.

Another option is emailing all the offending commentators, get them together, and see how they would react when arguing face-to-face. Would they be as brave in such a situation as they are sitting behind a keyboard? Another option would be to enter them in the upcoming charity event “Black Tie Muay Thai” and let them battle it out in the ring. It would make for a very interesting story, for The Phuket News editors at least.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Pauly44 | 08 December 2016 - 19:53:56

In my opinion comments are entertaining, case in point Joe 12, jokers like this make it so.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 08 December 2016 - 11:45:08

Joe12, as you are one of the reason for this article, I would suggest if everyone agreed/thought, like you, then all would be ok, the problem is, you are not always right, except in your own, "highly intelligent", mind. I would have thought calling people clowns or idiots, because their opinions differ from yours would show less than high intelligence. "Mate" you have been so wrong, so many times, sorry if the truth does not sit well, most of us accept we are not perfect.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 07 December 2016 - 19:47:27

Get rid of the comments. They serve no useful purpose. Most comments are not opinions but unadulterated garbage and mostly unintelligible. So if Paully44 feels people have rights to express "opinions", others equally have a right of reply to correct them. If you can't comment without giving some thought about what you are writing and getting some facts rights in the first place, why bother expressing anything.  It amazes me given the depth "opinions" how some people manage to get through life.

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 06 December 2016 - 15:09:08

Every person who reads PN should have a right to express their opinion in comments without routinely being attacked, targetted or corrected by those who always disagree regardless, just post your comment and get on with life kids.

The Phuket News

swerv | 06 December 2016 - 14:09:14

Ed: If a certain person stopped commenting on every article in a derogatory inaccurate way,demeaning Thai people, The country, government officials etc you will find the comment section will in turn hopefully become a platform where people like me do not feel the need to " attack"(I prefer correct). I have lived here a long time, speak the language, admire the Thai people, love the country and get angry when this person feels the need to be the first person to comment on every article in a negative vein. Comparing Phuket to another country time and time again makes me wonder why he even lives here.

The Phuket News

ozymandious | 06 December 2016 - 12:38:16

I don't know about the technical limitations or implementation but, what if the commenting was done through Facebook ID/Login. Would be posting under real name? 

I appreciate the comments and thank you for the work you do in policing them.  It's no easy task.  Thank you Phuket News

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 06 December 2016 - 07:58:26

If these serial offenders actually manage to exert self-control, I might think about commenting again.
Gave up when every thread was started by the same person (you know who you are) and then became a column of invective as another two, or three readers trolled the first.
Frankly, I don't think these posters can exercise self-control.

The Phuket News

Keep Comments | 06 December 2016 - 03:14:51

Ban the trolls that attack other comment authors. I have never referred to any other comment author and always focus on the top. 

Don't remove comments because there's a few idiots who want to troll each other, remove the idiots.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 05 December 2016 - 21:33:24

Aw, come on. Seeing what people have to say is half the fun, especially the muppets, their comments can be the most entertaining of all.

Seriously though, the news is important because it affects people. So it follows that it's important to see how people feel about it. We all exist in a society together (even though some of us seem to wish otherwise) so we need to try and understand each-other.

Sometimes smart people say stupid things, and sometimes stupid people say smart things, but everyone deserves a chance to say something.

I would suggest that the only time you need to intervene is when 2 posters take over a comments section with endless insults aimed at eachother. Maybe limit it to 3 posts per subject? Other than that just let it be.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 05 December 2016 - 20:14:32

I find it extraordinary that PN would comment on the rights of commentators to reply in kind to sometimes bizarre, inaccurate, demeaning, derogatory and defamatory comments, that are way beyond what you describe as ..."comments, questions, or provide feedback about stories..."  For example, calling the mother of a deceased child dumb; labelling murdered children as "low life"; stating that the rights of property owners as being a government directive; that Police do absolutely nothing; wrongly interpreting an article.  

In other words "people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones." If PN is going to allow such inaccurate comments to be published in the first place, then you shouldn't complain about forceful comments in reply.

I for one have no problem in arguing my case one on one as this is my job...but with advocates who are far more intelligent.

The Phuket News
Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 18 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.