PHUKET: The Phuket News has long debated whether the “comments” section of its website should cease, and in recent months, due to the nature of the comments being made, turning the comment option off has been seriously considered.

Monday 5 December 2016, 03:39PM

Some people simply can't resist comment-bashing others online. Image: The Phuket News / graphics

The purpose of the comments section is for readers to leave comments, questions, or provide feedback about stories, and also to encourage readers to get involved in discussions about “related” topics.

However, over time, some of the more frequent commentators are going well adrift of this true purpose.

The Phuket News could name those commentators, but that is unnecessary as they and other regular commentators know who they are.

These commentators no longer stick to the topic of the related article; they prefer to troll other commentators simply because they do not agree with their opinion.

Everybody has their own opinion, and just because one doesn’t agree with them doesn’t mean they are wrong, it’s their opinion and they are be entitled to it.

Editors at The Phuket News are at times flabbergasted at the levels at which some commentators stoop because they do not agree with another commentators comments.

Editors could moderate and reply to such commentators, as was a favourite pastime of the editor of a local news website that went offline earlier this year, but we simply don’t have the time or energy to burn on such action.

Some well-known websites have decided to completely remove the comments option from their websites for the reasons mentioned above. One such site, The Daily Dot, has turned them off because it became too hard to manage.

The Phuket News does receive a lot of comments that add value to a story, but sadly it receives more that add nothing and simply groan with hatred.

Turning the comments off is not what The Phuket News wants to do, but we are seriously considering it due to the puerile and bickering nature of so many of the comments.

Another option is emailing all the offending commentators, get them together, and see how they would react when arguing face-to-face. Would they be as brave in such a situation as they are sitting behind a keyboard? Another option would be to enter them in the upcoming charity event “Black Tie Muay Thai” and let them battle it out in the ring. It would make for a very interesting story, for The Phuket News editors at least.