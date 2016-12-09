Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Opinion: Lights out again in Phuket

PHUKET: It’s 10pm and the The Phuket News’ editorial office is still abuzz with activity as we try to close an issue of the paper a day earlier than usual.

Sunday 11 December 2016, 09:00AM

Power outages with little to no warning are not likely to lure any major investors in the Smart City project anytime soon. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Power outages with little to no warning are not likely to lure any major investors in the Smart City project anytime soon. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Why you might ask? Well, because at lunchtime today, after hearing the jack-hammering of a construction crew a few doors down, a friendly announcement from our venerable electricity supplier blared out of a passing pick up truck’s loudspeakers. The announcement was something to the effect of, “Your power will be out tomorrow from 9am until 4pm.”

It makes one wonder how long the boffins at the electricity company have been planning this little bit of work. Did they just wake up this morning and proclaim, “Tomorrow we are going to install those new power lines in Kathu.” It certainly seems like this must be the case, otherwise, surely they would have given businesses affected by the outage several days, if not weeks, to prepare? Almost the exact same thing happened not two weeks ago with our internet provider.

With these examples to go on, one can only take with a rather large grain of salt announcements about Phuket being tapped on the shoulder to be the next regional “Smart City”. What international IT company is going to be beating a path to our island’s door to set up their next regional hub if such un-notified outages of essential services are a routine occurrence?

Year after year The Phuket News reports on water shortages in the dry season, attempts to cut lifeguard funding and government construction projects going years over budget. And year after year we hear whimsical proclamations of new infrastructure projects and creating “Smart Cities”. Do these officials even live on the same island as us? Do they not see that even the very basic existing infrastructure of the island is woefully inadequate to deal with our ever-expanding urban footprint and population increase?

We need to encourage our government to get back to basics, to put a moratorium on building new condos, hotels and housing developments. Then look closely at the existing infrastructure of the island and start planning for the future.

It seems this kind of thinking should be native to island communities, who can see only too well the limited space and resources they have to exploit. Sadly, the idea of rationally planning for the future and laying the groundwork for future success is all but absent from Phuket.  

 

 
Aachen | 11 December 2016 - 09:50:39

Maybe a USV or a generator would be useful in Thailand for business? I use USV for Computer and network.

Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 09:45:27

A great PN Opinion article.
Yes, 2 weeks ago a day a internet blackout without warning.
At TOT office no one was answering the phone.
I went to TOT office myself, learned also TOT office had no internet, and the info balie ladies were knitting!
I asked why they not answer the phone calls or asked TrueVision to let the info roll over the TV screen.
Answer:..."Oh, no need, tonight internet again"...

Before 'new Hubs' and Smart City Phuket starts up some change in mind setting is needed among the people who are now talking about it.
No new 'hub's' and Smart City Phuket without first new Hub and Smart City Phuket thinking!

Suggestion: 
Do a pilot project first. Set up a sufficient public transport system on Phuket island.
And, ooh, 'order' the taxis to operate like in Bangkok and Singapore.
Tackle the normal thing Hubs first!

