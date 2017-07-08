Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

PHUKET: This is an opinion piece, however, I want to re late a true incident that happened to me last week and which I believes sums up why Phuket taxi drivers have the reputation they do. For any government officials who might happen to read this, and surely already know this, their reputation is far from good.

opinion, tourism, transport, police,

Sunday 9 July 2017, 09:00AM

If there is one number you might need to remember while on holiday in Phuket, this could be it. Photo: The Phuket News /file
If there is one number you might need to remember while on holiday in Phuket, this could be it. Photo: The Phuket News /file

I was taking my six-year-old son to school last Wednesday morning (June 28) as is usual procedure every school day. I use a motorbike as I prefer to leave the car with my wife as she has to pick our son up every afternoon and she is not as comfortable as I am with riding a bike, and I am happier for her to be in the car when picking up my son. Purely for their safety.

I was heading along Pattana Rd approaching the Wirat Hongyok Rd intersection, planning to go straight through.

As I passed the stop line for the traffic lights there was still three seconds left before the lights were to change to amber. I happened to notice that a taxi was also approaching from the opposite side of the junction. However, he was some 20-30 metres away from the stop line, so I believed he would stop.

This was not to be the case. Rather than slowing down to stop, he went full throttle, went through the lights, at the last second indicating that he was turning right.

This taxi driver’s actions forced me to suddenly brake to an emergency stop to avoid crashing into him and forcing my son to slam into the back of me, as he was riding pillion behind me.

Luckily, it was a dry morning and I was able to stop. Had it been wet, I’m 100% sure myself, my son and my bike would have slid either into or under his vehicle.

I would like to make it clear that I have lived here long enough to know not to react to situations like this, especially when they involve taxi drivers.

I’m sure most residents would understand why. I will also give the driver the benefit of the doubt that when he made this life-threatening manoeuvre he was unaware my son was behind me.

But what I cannot accept is what he did next. He half made his right turn, stopped his Mitsubishi Pajero at a 45-degree angle to the road, wound down his window, laughed and at the same time shouted “f*#k you”.

I knew better than to retaliate, but maybe some people here don’t. If I had, I dread to think what situation that would have led to. But I will leave that up to your imagination.

 

 
Discover Thainess | 09 July 2017 - 11:46:14

I am sure most of your readers have similar experiences daily on the roads of phuket, and it's such a shame that these people believe this is the way to behave in a civilised society. Just recently, outside starbucks on beach road in Patong, I stopped for two minutes to drop my elderly disabled mother off for a coffee and whilst helping her walk across the pavement we were descended on my a pack of what I can only describe as savages shouting that I couldn't park there. Even shouting at my elderly mother. It's an absolute disgrace, certainly the authorities should enforce laws and ensure these taxi drivers cannot do whatever they want, but also a civilised society should also not allow these people
To behave as they do. Families, friends, colleagues should all help each other to behave nicely to their fellow man. It should be a national shame to Thai Society.

marcher | 09 July 2017 - 11:10:01

Waste of print space. Everyday type of happening in Phuket

Paddy | 09 July 2017 - 10:10:22

Should of taken a photo and reported this scumbag. I've noticed these taxi drivers are not very brave when they are by themselves. The cops are useless here, if they did their job this would never happen.

BenPendejo | 09 July 2017 - 09:28:27

They are truly the scum of the earth, with public transpo drivers (bus drivers, minivans, taxis, tuktuks) being the biggest reasons why Thailand gets a bad reputation on the world stage.  But nothing is even done to address it...ever.

