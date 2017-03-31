Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Opinion: Jumping the gun

PHUKET: Barely a day passes without the police, for good or ill, gracing the news and their actions, or lack of action, regularly drawing harsh criticism from our readers.

Sunday 2 April 2017, 08:00AM

When police dig in and do the 'hard yards' in police work, they deserve credit. Photo: The Phuket News / file
When police dig in and do the 'hard yards' in police work, they deserve credit. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Police deserve such comments when they fail to carry out even the most basic steps of standard police practice – such as testing a driver for alcohol immediately after a fatal road accident.

Worse, the recent refusal by police to identify the resort where two people were killed by an electric shock from a bathroom water heater is beyond excuse. That information is important to public safety and under an actual government, with a constitution actually in force, that information would and should be a matter of public record.

However, despite the regular negative examples, sometimes Phuket police do good work – like the long slog to reel in the killers of Patong tuk-tuk boss Sakol Srisompotch – for which they deserve praise. Of note, rarely is such good work acknowledged by regular commenters on our website.

When police fail to take action, The Phuket News calls them out for it, and on this point we stand by our record. However, we also call on readers not to jump to negative conclusions about the police’s actions until the facts are known. Conversely, police can do a lot more to help themselves by replacing speculation with fact.

A case in point is the stalled criminal prosecution against the developers of the failed Ace Condo project in Patong. The Phuket News recently learned that negotiations were underway between the developers and investors – and if the negotiations were successful, the criminal complaint would be withdrawn. That information came via one of the disgruntled buyers, not the police.

By simply explaining this to the press police could have ended any speculation that they were paid to stall the investigation. By not saying anything they have allowed spectators to fill the void with negative assumptions and cynicism.

This example serves as a reminder that readers are better off basing their opinions on what is known, rather than what is not. As the saying goes, it’s better to light a candle than curse the dark. The Phuket News is trying to light as many candles as possible and we hope our readers can appreciate that light and take pause before they curse the darkness that remains.

 

 
